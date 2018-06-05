Fashion designer Kate Spade dies at 55

Kate leaves behind her husband, Andy, and 13-year-old daughter Frances Beatrix Spade

Fashion designer Kate Spade, 55, has been found dead in New York.

She was found at her apartment on Park Avenue, in an apparent suicide, according to police.

Kate leaves behind her husband, Andy, and 13-year-old daughter Frances Beatrix Spade.

The designer and her husband launched Kate Spade New York in 1993. They sold the brand in 2007 for $125 million It is currently owned by the company that also makes Coach bags.

Kate Spade New York now has more than 300 stores worldwide. The couple launched the shoe and handbag company Frances Valentine in 2016.

A spokeswoman for Kate Spade New York called Spade’s death “incredibly sad news.”

“Although Kate has not been affiliated with the brand for more than a decade, she and her husband and creative partner, Andy, were the founders of our beloved brand,” the company said in a statement.

“Kate will be dearly missed. Our thoughts are with Andy and the entire Spade family at this time.”

If you or anyone you know needs support for depression or suicide-related mental health problems, call the Canadian Assistance in Suicide Prevention 24/7 hotline at 1-888-353-2273.

With files from The Canadian Press

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Miss America drops swimsuit portion and won’t judge on looks

Just Posted

Red Deer RCMP connect man in stolen car to multiple crimes

RCMP seized a stolen cheque, several sets of stolen keys and a stolen license plate

Canadian figure skating superstars head to Red Deer Oct. 18th

Tessa Virtue, Scott Moir and Patrick Chan among skaters in the tour

Notley says Trans Mountain is a ‘profit-making project’

Premier speaks at Red Deer Chamber event at Black Knight Inn

WATCH: Local high school students land financial awards for future studies

Rotary Career Opportunity Award recipients received $2,000 each

Red Deer Rebels look at the ‘Future of the franchise’

Prospect Camp welcomes 15, 16-year-olds to Rebels system

Maskwacis RCMP search for missing Aboriginal girl

Police say 14 year-old J’Lyne Louis-Smallboy went missing June 2

Connor McDavid rookie card sells for record price online

Edmonton Oilers’ player card sold for US$55,655 in recent auction

La Loche school shooter appeals life sentence

Young man, who cannot be named, killed four and injured seven in northern Saskatchewan

Fashion designer Kate Spade dies at 55

Kate leaves behind her husband, Andy, and 13-year-old daughter Frances Beatrix Spade

Miss America drops swimsuit portion and won’t judge on looks

Pageant began nearly 100 years ago as bathing beauty contest to keep tourists coming back to resort

Two-thirds of current pot users will switch to legal retailers, survey suggests

Findings were drawn from an online survey of 1,500 Canadians

One dead following bus crash in eastern Ontario

Chinese tourist dies in hospital after bus crash in eastern Ontario

RCMP lay charges against Lacombe man in child pornography case

Airdrie RCMP lay charges in a child pornography investigation that began in late April

Most Read