Canadian Olympic star Duhamel lends voice to calls for end to dog-meat trade

She wants to put an end to the South Korean dog-meat trade

A Canadian Olympic star is adding her voice to those calling for an end to the dog-meat trade.

Meagan Duhamel was on hand today in Montreal as Humane Society International’s Canadian branch detailed its latest rescue operation.

The pairs figure skating star says she’s happy to support the work of groups trying to put an end to the South Korean dog-meat trade.

One of Duhamel’s own pets, Moo-tae, was rescued from a South Korean dog-meat farm.

There are an estimated 17,000 such facilities in South Korea, where canines are raised for human consumption.

Humane Society International is housing more than 80 dogs at the organization’s emergency shelter in Montreal after rescuing them in Siheung-si.

A spokeswoman for the animal rights organization says they were found in horrific conditions and had never received proper care or food.

HSI says it has closed 11 dog-meat farms and rescued about 1,300 dogs.

The Canadian Press

More to come.

Previous story
Happy Pi Day!

Just Posted

Construction underway on cannabis production facility in Red Deer County

Initial construction on the site is underway and expected to be completed by May

Recent arrests by RCMP include break and enters in progress and outstanding warrants

Red Deer RCMP made arrests while doing targeted patrols downtown

Rebels keep home-ice dream alive with 5-2 over ‘Canes

Red Deer look to steal both games against Kootenay this weekend

WATCH: What’s Up Wednesday – March 14th

Weekly recap of Red Deer’s local news

Sunrise Toastmasters Club helps folks conquer public speaking fears

Meetings run Tuesdays at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd

WATCH: A preview of Red Deer’s Hunting Hills High School’s The Addams Family

Josh Dokter playing Gomez Addams

Suspects from Ermineskin, Rimbey arrested after chase across entire region

Camrose RCMP make arrests after a thwarted break and enter attempt

Injunction hearing told pipeline critics ‘inconvenience’ Kinder Morgan in B.C.

Trans Mountain has hit multiple blocks in B.C.

Canadian Olympic star Duhamel lends voice to calls for end to dog-meat trade

She wants to put an end to the South Korean dog-meat trade

Ottawa spends $9.1 million on studies aimed at protecting whales

Money will be used to develop and test technologies to lower the risk of collisions

US, France, Germany blame Russia for UK nerve agent attack

The leaders said the use of a chemical weapon is “an assault on U.K. sovereignty” and “a breach of international law.”

Trump says he made up facts about trade deficit in meeting with Trudeau

Trump told a fundraiser that after Trudeau told him the U.S. does not have a trade deficit with Canada, he replied, “Wrong, Justin, you do.

A self-assured Putin seems confident of electoral victory

President Vladimir Putin seems self-assured and confident of victory in the election on Sunday, March 18.

Syria marks 7 years of war; thousands leave besieged enclave

Turkey’s President hoped the Syrian town of Afrin would be encircled by its forces by Wednesday evening

Most Read

  • Canadian Olympic star Duhamel lends voice to calls for end to dog-meat trade

    She wants to put an end to the South Korean dog-meat trade