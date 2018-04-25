Canadian driver uses lawn chair as driver’s seat, gets caught

Ontario police detachment caught the male driver during a traffic stop

No drivers seat? No problem – but you will be fined by police.

An Ontario man was caught by traffic officers this week for using a fold-up lawn chair where the original front seat in his pickup truck would usually be.

Thunder Bay Police Service posted on social media that the driver was pulled over Tuesday for unauthorized plates.

That’s when the officer noticed the illegal chair, police said, as well as a broken windshield impeding the driver’s view, a defective door handle that effectively trapped the driver inside the truck, no seat belt buckles that would allow the belt to be fastened and an insecure load in the box of the truck.

The operator was also charged for being a suspended driver and being the owner of a motor vehicle while operating it on a highway with no insurance.

Police said the young driver was charged with a number of offences and the pickup was impounded.

This isn’t the first time a “driver’s hack” has caught the attention of police and led to tickets or fines.

In B.C., a driver was caught using a mannequin to sneak into the HOV lane. The “very silent” passenger was confiscated.

Another driver was fined after being caught with an iPhone and tablet tied to their steering wheel and listening through headphones.

Then, cited as Delta Police Department’s “catch of the day,” a driver in a nautically-decorated vehicle was caught going 50 kilometres per hour over the speed limit – otherwise known as 73 knots in a 43 knot zone.

And of course, only in Canada would one see a generous farmer using his secondhand Zamboni to clear snow.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Could facial scans and fingerprints make you unhackable?

Just Posted

WATCH: Check out this week’s What’s Up Wednesday

The week’s news in Red Deer

‘Battle of the Badges’ charity hockey game raises $35,000 for Humboldt Broncos

Red Deer Emergency Services won the game with a score of 10 - 5

St. Joseph High School’s Grad Service Project a huge success

Red Deerians helped raise thousands of dollars in support of Smiles Thru Lindsey Foundation

Creativity on display via the Middle Schools Awesome Art Show

‘First Friday’ Red Deer opening reception runs May 4th

Additional closures as water levels rise in the Red Deer River

Red Deer River rose by half a metre over the past twenty-four hours

WATCH: Over 200 students take part in Healthy Active Schools Symposium

Red Deer students participate in a day of activities

Canadian driver uses lawn chair as driver’s seat, gets caught

Ontario police detachment caught the male driver during a traffic stop

Three arrests in stolen vehicle incident west of Red Deer last fall

Stolen vehicle flees police Sundre, Rocky Mountain House and Sylvan Lake

Several incidents of calves stolen in southern Alberta

RCMP’s livestock division is investigating the theft of calves from several ranches

Fears prompt feds to establish BBQ brush safety standards

Wire-bristle safety fears prompt Ottawa to establish BBQ brush safety standards

Don’t forget about women left to sweep up shards of glass ceiling, W7 urges G7

When Prime Minister Justin Trudeau champions gender equality at the G7 he is being asked to raise the concerns of marginalized women

Canadian air travel industry fears pilot flight-time limits will go too far

Air carriers urge feds to slow down flight-time limits for sleepy pilots

Political heavyweights hit Washington in hunt for NAFTA deal

Officials from Prime Minister’s office, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland part of talks

Greenbelt Microgreens recall in B.C., Alberta, due to Listeria concerns

Canadian Food Inspection Agency says there have been no illnesses linked to the microgreens

Most Read

  • Canadian driver uses lawn chair as driver’s seat, gets caught

    Ontario police detachment caught the male driver during a traffic stop