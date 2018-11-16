Edmonton’s Team Brendan Bottcher competes Friday morning at the Red Deer Curling Classic at the Pidherney Curling Centre. The international competition takes place from Nov. 16th to 19th. Robin Grant/Red Deer Express

WATCH: Red Deer Curling Classic kicks off at the Pidherney Curling Centre Friday

Top teams from Western Canada and around the world compete for $35,000 in prize money

Top curling teams from Western Canada and the world are competing in the Red Deer Curling Classic taking place Friday until Nov. 19th.

The international event at the Pidherney Curling Centre features 28 men’s and 28 women’s rinks playing a Triple Knockout format for $35,000 in prize money. The annual event is part of the World Curling Tour.

The first draw began Friday morning at 9:30 a.m. with this year’s defending champion Team Brendan Bottcher from Edmonton hitting the rink. The finals take place Monday afternoon at 3:30 p.m.

While there are teams from all over the world, Lacombe’s Marla Sherrer is competing in the women’s division as well as Casey Scheidegger’s team from Lethbridge. Last year’s winner in the women’s division, Delia Dejong’s team is there too.

The reining junior world champion Tyler Tardi from British Columbia is also competing at the event.

Pidherney Curling Centre Manager and Committee Member Wade Thurber said the event is popular locally. Sales from tickets and sponsors will go toward junior curling.

He added, “There is also an economic impact to Red Deer. There are 56 teams here and they stay in hotels, they eat meals and spend money, so there is an economic impact.”

