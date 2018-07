Reed Rosencrans was the 2018 champion of the chuckwagon races in Red Deer

The chuckwagon races wrapped up July 22nd at Westerner Days. Carlie Connolly/Red Deer Express

It was another hot and busy day at Westerner Park July 22nd as Westerner Days wrapped up its last day until next year.

This also meant the final day, known as Championship Sunday, of the North American Pony Chuckwagon Championships.

Reed Rosencrans was the 2018 chuckwagon champion this year, while Marty Maxwell won the chariot races.