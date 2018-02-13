Sylvan Lake hosts second round of ice racing championships

Racers from all over Alberta and B.C. competed Feb. 11

With the thermometer showing -17 degrees, over 500 people showed up in the middle of Sylvan Lake to support motorcycle, quad and UTV racers for the second round of the 2018 Alberta Provincial Oval Racing Championship Series, Feb. 11.

Attendees surrounded the ice oval to watch from the warmth of their trucks and cars while the racers kept their vehicles running around the oval to keep them ready for the races.

Although a pizza delivery person mistakenly ended up on the race track while doing delivery for one of the attendees, a grader stopped working partway through, and a few racers bit the ice, the whole event ran smoothly for the most part.

We interviewed two racers, Jared Rose from Rocky Mountain House and Courtney Schmale from Sylvan Lake, to get their perspective on the experience:

Lac La Biche will host the national oval ice racing event on Feb. 25.

Visit www.rockymotorcycleclub.com for more information.

Here are the final results for the weekend:

450 INTERMEDIATE

1. #103 Kurt Baumann, Thorsby, Alberta

2. #97 Brian Roberts, Trochu, Alberta

3. #11 Wolfgang Krah, Beaumont, Alberta

OPEN EXPERT

1. #119 Riley Stormoen, Water Valley, Alberta

2. #198 Travis Reed, Ponoka, Alberta

3. #27 Melanie Baumann, Thorsby, Alberta

250 NOVICE

1. #110 Luke Russel, Calgary, Alberta

2. #8 Christine Baumann, Thorsby, Alberta

3. #91 Mary Ostrem, Sherwood Park, Alberta

ATV 500 CC & UNDER EXPERT

1. #88 Jay Blake, Rocky Mountain House, Alberta

2. #42 Roger Pequin, Drayton Valley, Alberta

VETERAN 39+

1. #29 Shane Lowry, Rocky Mountain House, Alberta

2. #97 Brian Roberts, Trochu, Alberta

3. #103 Alex Baumann, Thorsby, Alberta

ATV 500 CC & UNDER NOVICE

1. #12 Zack Waite, Eckville, Alberta

2. #65 Scott Conley, Drayton Valley, Alberta

ATV 500CC & UNDER INTERMEDIATE

1. #10 Tom Tisdale, Rocky Mountain House, Alberta

2. #11 Shain Jardine, Red Deer, Alberta

3. #31 Curtis English, Spruce Grove, Alberta

ATV NON-STUDDED 2WD LADIES

1. #19 Hailee Roberts, Trochu, Alberta

2. #623 Angela Martyshuk, Leduc, Alberta

3. #29 Amanda Jardine, Red Deer, Alberta

ATV NON-STUDDED 4WD LADIES

1. Melissa Tranfield

WOMEN MOTORCYCLE

1. #103 Melanie Baumann, Thorsby, Alberta

2. #252 Angela Martyshuk, Leduc, Alberta

3. #37 Courtney Schmale, Sylvan Lake, Alberta

250 TERMEDIATE

1. #108 Kurt Baumann, Thorsby, Alberta

2. #9 Tom Jordan, Nordegg, Alberta

3. #623 Angela Martyshuk, Leduc, Alberta

OPEN NOVICE

1. #97 Jared Rose, Rocky Mountain, Alberta

2. #110 Luke Russel, Calgary, Alberta

3. #37 Courtney Schmale, Sylvan Lake, Alberta

450 EXPERT

1. #119 Riley Stormoen, Water Valley, Alberta

2. #103 Melanie Baumann, Thorsby, Alberta

3. #73 Shawn Drennan, Logan Lake, B.C.

OPEN INTERMEDIATE

1. #103 Kurt Baumann, Thorsby, Alberta

2. #20 Ray Keller, Langley, B.C.

3. #11 Wolfgang Krah, Baumont, Alberta

450 NOVICE

1. #97 Jared Rose, Rocky Mountain House, Alberta

2. #119 Luke Russel, Calgary, Alberta

3. #37 Courtney Schmale, Sylvan Lake, Alberta

ATV NON-STUDDED 2WD

1. #904 Jon Yarwood, Rocky Mountain House, Alberta

2. #623 Carter Jerke, Wetaskiwin, Alberta

3. #12 Zack Waite, Eckville, Alberta

2-STROKE

1. #119 Riley Stormoen, Water Valley, Alberta

2. #198 Travis Reed, Ponoka, Alberta

3. #29 Carter Lowry, Rocky Mountain House, Alberta

YOUTH QUAD

1. #19 Austin Roberts, Trochu, Alberta

2. #38 Deegan Pequin, Drayton Valley, Alberta

3. #29 Jayden Moore, Sylvan Lake, Alberta

PEEWEE QUAD

1. #28 JoJo Moore, Sylvan Lake, Alberta

4-STROKE

1. #37 Brian Roberts, Trochu, Alberta

2. #97 Jared Rose, Rocky Mountain House, Alberta

3. #35 Randy Vangeytenbeek, Huxley, Alberta

UTV OPEN STUDDED

1. #177 Steve Pohl, Millet, Alberta

2. #303 Chris Berkley, Calmar, Alberta

3. #42 Roger Pequin, Drayton Valley AB

UTV OVER 900CC NON-STUDDED

1. #49 Danny Keith, Edmonton, Alberta

2. #511 Mark Meyer, Leduc, Alberta

3. #389 Kyle Kuzio, Thorsby, Alberta

UTV UNDER 900CC NON-STUDDED

1. #114 Colin Hall, Nisku, Alberta

2. #23 Ray Curry, Calgary, Alberta

3. #420 Rob Blake, Sherwood Park, Alberta

Waiting for the next race while cheering other racers on.