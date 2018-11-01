photo submitted

Rodeo stay strong on day two of the CFR

Jake Vold won again the go round while setting a CFR record for highest score in Bareback

The second day of the Canadian Finals Rodeo saw community members come together for the free Daily Pancake Breakfast, with donations in support of Suicide Information & Education Services of Red Deer & Central Alberta.

In the evening, over 5,500 rodeo fans filled the ENMAX Centrium for Performance two as they recognized the 2018 CFR record breakers. Team Roper, Tristan Woolsey now holds the highest CFR regular season earnings in the Team Roping event. Tristan and Taylor Manning were introduced as the first set of twins to qualify for the CFR in the same year, while Orin, Tyrell and Kane Larsen are the first set brothers to qualify for CFR in Bareback, Saddle Bronc, and Bull Riding consecutively. World Leader, Curtis Cassidy holds the most CFR Steer Wrestling qualifications with 19 appearances in the CFR. Lastly, two time champion, Scott Shiffner was introduced as the record holder for the most CFR qualifications in Bull Riding with 18 appearances; this will be his last year.

For the second night in a row, Jake Vold, with a score of 90.25 won the go round while setting a CFR record for the highest score in Bareback on Horse of the Year, Virgil. Clayton Moore with a time of 3.6 took the round in Steer Wrestling, while Jeremy Buhler and Levi Simpson tied the Minor brothers with a time of 4.3 in Team Roping. In the Saddle Bronc, Zeke Thurston scored 87.75 while World Leader, Shane Hanchey, in Tie Dow Roping had a time of 7.4, both moving to the #1 spots in their events. In the Ladies Barrel Racing, Callahan Crossley with a time of 13.823 won the go round, with Wacey Finkbeiner ending the night in bull riding with a 87.75.

After the performance, guests headed over to the nightly Buckle Presentation in the Harvest Centre at Westerner Park to celebrate the night and watch highlights of the round winners.

Dean Ray and Garrett Gregory opened for headliner Jake Mathews on the TD stage in the CFR Cabaret.

-Submitted by Westerner Park

