Red Deerian Owen Pimm has big skiing dreams for the future

Cross-country skier Owen Pimm is March’s Athlete of the Month through the Alberta Sport Development Centre.

The 16-year-old Lindsay Thurber student said it felt good to be recognized.

Pimm currently competes with the Red Deer Nordic Ski Club and Cross Country Skiing Alberta Development Team.

When it comes to his favourite moment, one just happened recently for Pimm when he competed at the Haywood Cross Country Ski Nationals in Thunder Bay, Ontario where he placed 18th.

“I was super happy with my 18th finish in the skate race. But I think that probably my most favourite moment was just skiing, and then realizing that I’m a little faster than my dad now and he seemed pretty proud of how I’ve turned out as a skier,” said Pimm.

And that’s not the only success he’s seen this year.

In February, he brought home a gold medal in Juvenile Boys Sprint Freestyle from the Alberta Winter Games and a gold medal from the Haywood Western Championships in Juvenile Boys 10 km Relay.

Earlier this year Pimm finished fifth at the Canadian Birkebeiner, a 31 km race.

Pimm has been skiing since a very young age, a big part of his interest coming from his father.

“He used to ski back when he was a kid, so when I was two-years-old when he put me on some skis and as soon as I could walk I was skiing, so it’s just something I do,” he said.

Pimm is also a member of Triathlon Alberta’s Development Squad and finished third in Alberta at the 2017 Provincials (14-15 year old males) and second at the 2016 Provincials.

He also competed in the 2016 Alberta Summer Games in Triathlon and finished with a sixth place finish.

Although skiing season is coming to an end, Pimm will be filling his time in the spring with track and field and cross-country running for Lindsay Thurber and track and field in the spring.

And the young skier has big dreams for his future skiing career.

“I hope to be able to wear the maple leaf over my heart and represent Canada for what a great country it is and just be able to compete on the highest level that I can.”