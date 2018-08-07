Red Deer Senior AA Rustlers release 2018-19 roster

The Red Deer Rustlers have finalized its roster ahead of its inaugural season in the North Central Hockey League

The Red Deer Senior AA Rustlers are proud to announce its roster for 2018-19, which will be the team’s inaugural season in the North Central Hockey League.

The 29-man roster is comprised of 16 forwards, 11 defencemen and two goaltenders. The majority of the players on the roster grew up in Red Deer and came up through Red Deer Minor Hockey. The Senior Rustlers roster also features many former Major Junior, Junior A and Junior B athletes, as well as a handful of players who continued their hockey careers with post-secondary teams in Canada and the United States.

“We’re very excited to announce the group of players who will represent the Red Deer Senior AA Rustlers in its inaugural season,” said General Manager Ted Emmett. “All of these players have strong ties to Red Deer in one form or another, and we can’t wait to carry on the Rustlers legacy with pride.”

The Rustlers name runs deep for Senior AA Rustlers President and Team Captain Mike Dempster, whose father, Wynne, not only played two seasons with the original Junior ‘A’ Red Deer Rustlers from 1969-71, but also served as the Head Coach and General Manager of the Rustlers from 1980-85. Wynne was part of the 1971 Centennial Cup champion Rustlers, and was inducted into the Alberta Hockey Hall of Fame with the rest of the 1970-71 Rustlers in 2010.

“Growing up hearing stories from my dad about the Red Deer Rustlers and the Centennial Cup team, I couldn’t be more proud to wear the Rustlers logo on my chest,” said Dempster. “The original Red Deer Rustlers were a team the whole community rallied around, and we’re already overwhelmed by the support we’ve seen from the Central Alberta community before we’ve even played our first game.”

The Senior AA Rustlers kick off their inaugural season on Oct. 6th in Devon, and will complete the home-and-home series with the franchise’s first ever home game the following Oct. 13th at the Penhold Regional Multiplex at 7 p.m.

Rustlers season tickets are now available for purchase for $65 each, which includes a single seat for all eight home games in Penhold, as well as a ticket to the Rustler’s Comedy Night at Bo’s Bar and Grill on Saturday, Sept. 22nd.

Tickets for the Rustlers Comedy Night can be purchased separately for $25 each, which includes entry, an appetizer buffet, a beer voucher, and entertainment from Comedian Todd Ness. Also on Sept. 22nd, prior to the comedy night, the Senior AA Rustlers are holding the First Annual Rustlers Shootout Golf Tournament, sponsored by Krest Homes. Entry is $400 per team, and limited space remains. All season ticket, comedy night or golf tournament inquiries can be sent to rdsenioraarustlers@gmail.com.

