photo submitted

Red Deer Senior AA Rustlers release 2018-19 roster

Roster for 2018-19 will be the team’s inaugural season in the North Central Hockey League

The Red Deer Rustlers have finalized its roster ahead of its inaugural season in the North Central Hockey League

The Red Deer Senior AA Rustlers are proud to announce its roster for 2018-19, which will be the team’s inaugural season in the North Central Hockey League.

The 29-man roster is comprised of 16 forwards, 11 defencemen and two goaltenders. The majority of the players on the roster grew up in Red Deer and came up through Red Deer Minor Hockey. The Senior Rustlers roster also features many former Major Junior, Junior A and Junior B athletes, as well as a handful of players who continued their hockey careers with post-secondary teams in Canada and the United States.

“We’re very excited to announce the group of players who will represent the Red Deer Senior AA Rustlers in its inaugural season,” said General Manager Ted Emmett. “All of these players have strong ties to Red Deer in one form or another, and we can’t wait to carry on the Rustlers legacy with pride.”

The Rustlers name runs deep for Senior AA Rustlers President and Team Captain Mike Dempster, whose father, Wynne, not only played two seasons with the original Junior ‘A’ Red Deer Rustlers from 1969-71, but also served as the Head Coach and General Manager of the Rustlers from 1980-85. Wynne was part of the 1971 Centennial Cup champion Rustlers, and was inducted into the Alberta Hockey Hall of Fame with the rest of the 1970-71 Rustlers in 2010.

“Growing up hearing stories from my dad about the Red Deer Rustlers and the Centennial Cup team, I couldn’t be more proud to wear the Rustlers logo on my chest,” said Dempster. “The original Red Deer Rustlers were a team the whole community rallied around, and we’re already overwhelmed by the support we’ve seen from the Central Alberta community before we’ve even played our first game.”

The Senior AA Rustlers kick off their inaugural season on Oct. 6th in Devon, and will complete the home-and-home series with the franchise’s first ever home game the following Oct. 13th at the Penhold Regional Multiplex at 7 p.m.

Rustlers season tickets are now available for purchase for $65 each, which includes a single seat for all eight home games in Penhold, as well as a ticket to the Rustler’s Comedy Night at Bo’s Bar and Grill on Saturday, Sept. 22nd.

Tickets for the Rustlers Comedy Night can be purchased separately for $25 each, which includes entry, an appetizer buffet, a beer voucher, and entertainment from Comedian Todd Ness. Also on Sept. 22nd, prior to the comedy night, the Senior AA Rustlers are holding the First Annual Rustlers Shootout Golf Tournament, sponsored by Krest Homes. Entry is $400 per team, and limited space remains. All season ticket, comedy night or golf tournament inquiries can be sent to rdsenioraarustlers@gmail.com.

– Submitted by Red Deer Senior AA Rustlers

Previous story
Canada lost 4-3 to Czech Republic in Hlinka Gretzky Cup pre-tournament play

Just Posted

Three dead in head-on collision Monday night

Three people were pronounced dead, while a child was sent to hospital

WATCH: Metis culture celebrated at Red Deer Museum + Art Gallery

Live music, crafts, bannock and family fun were afternoon highlights

Hitchhiking gone wrong

Blackfalds RCMP investigate assault with a weapon causing bodily harm

Canada lost 4-3 to Czech Republic in Hlinka Gretzky Cup pre-tournament play

Hlinka Gretzky Cup kicked off in Central Alberta

Three Mile Bend Park under blue-green algae advisory

Blue Green Algae Advisory will remain in place until a rescind notice is issued

Japan med school confirms altering scores to limit women

Tokyo Medical University systematically altered entrance exam scores for years to keep out female applicants and ensure more men became doctors.

Council wants to remove Trump star from Walk of Fame

The resolution urges the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and Los Angeles to remove the star because of what it says is Trump’s “disturbing treatment of women and other actions.”

Man saved from quake-flattened mosque on Indonesia island

The powerful earthquake struck the Indonesian tourist island of Lombok, killing a number of people and shaking neighboring Bali.

Largest wildfire in California history still growing

It’s the second year in a row that California has recorded the state’s largest wildfire.

Saudi Airlines suspends Canadian operations starting Aug. 13

Saudi Arabia operates at least two routes to the country, both of which depart from Toronto.

Ponoka ladies’ night out fundraiser set for September

Ponoka Read My Hips dance troupe to host fundraiser for kids’ arts and culture programming

At least 98 dead after quake slams Indonesian island

Second deadly quake in a week to hit Lombok

Saudi Arabia expelling Canadian ambassador, freezing new trade with country

The issue centres around a tweet from Global Affairs Canada

Most Read

  • Red Deer Senior AA Rustlers release 2018-19 roster

    Roster for 2018-19 will be the team’s inaugural season in the North Central Hockey League