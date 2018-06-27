Red Deer hosts the battle of Alberta

The ENMAX Centrium will play host to the battle of Alberta this coming fall.

The Edmonton Oilers rookies will face off against the Calgary Flames rookies for a special exhibition game on September 12, 2018.

This game will come at the conclusion of the Oilers rookie camp, just prior to the main Oilers training camp.

Past Oilers rookie teams have included ten current Oilers: Matthew Benning (2016), Drake Caggiula (2016), Jesse Puljujarvi (2016), Ethan Bear (2015), Connor McDavid (2015), Leon Draisaitl (2014), Darnell Nurse (2013), Jujhar Khaira (2012), Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (2011) and Oscar Klefbom (2011).

Details on the Oilers rookie camp will be announced at a later date.

Tickets for the Oilers-Flames rookie game in Red Deer will go on sale July 30 at 10:00a.m., at TicketsAlberta.com.

Tickets are $25 including all taxes and fees.

Further ticket details for Rebels’ Season Ticket Members and Suite Holders will be distributed in the coming weeks.

-Submitted by the Red Deer Rebels