Rebels release schedule for 2018/2019

Rebels will play five pre-season games starting Aug. 31st

The Red Deer Rebels will begin their 2018/2019 Western Hockey League regular season on the road Sept. 21st in Edmonton against the Oil Kings. The Rebels home opener is Saturday, September 22nd as they host the Oil Kings. The Rebels WHL regular season schedule is 68 games (34 home, 34 away).

The Rebels pre-season tournament (Aug. 31-Sept. 1) and the Canadian Hockey League Top Prospects Game (January 23/2019) are included in season ticket packages. Season tickets are available online at reddeerrebels.com or calling the Rebels office 403-341-6000.

All Red Deer Rebels home games will have a start time of 7 p.m.

The Red Deer Rebels will play five pre-season games.

Red Deer Rebels Pre-Season Schedule is as follows:

August 21, 2018 Red Deer vs Edmonton @ ENMAX Centrium 7 p.m.

September 1, 2018 Red Deer vs Calgary @ ENMAX Centrium 7 p.m.

September 8, 2018 Red Deer vs Lethbridge @ Wainwright, AB 7 p.m.

September 14, 2018 Red Deer vs Edmonton @ St. Albert, AB 7 p.m.

September 15, 2018 Red Deer vs Medicine Hat @ ENMAX Centrium 7 p.m.

The full schedule can be found on reddeerrebels.com

-Submitted by Red Deer Rebels Hockey Club

Previous story
Canada’s Bouchard and Andreescu post first-round wins at Wimbledon
Next story
Canadian hockey player burned by campfire out of coma

Just Posted

Students at Mattie McCullough enjoyed a day of ‘Ramshackle Play’

Event saw youngsters reach new levels of creativity

Red Deer RCMP investigate bullet holes in Kentwood

Resident heard what sounded like gunshots and found bullet holes in his garage

Parkland Funeral Home donates van to Crime Prevention Centre

Van will help with day-to-day operations at the Centre

Red Deer RCMP investigate robbery in Riverside Meadows

Male driver assaulted and robbed a man this morning

City council supports a high level review of police governance models

Council explored various terms of reference for a review

WATCH: Red Deerians remember fallen workers

Fallen Workers Tribute set up in Bower Ponds

Shaq on his Hollywood plans: ‘I want to be the next Rock’

Post-NBA life has been very successful for the four-time NBA champion

Protected bird nearly cancels music festival

The bird and the four eggs — both of which enjoy protected status in Canada — would have been in the middle of Ottawa Bluesfest

Parkland Funeral Home donates van to Crime Prevention Centre

Van will help with day-to-day operations at the Centre

Summer snow falls in parts of Newfoundland: ‘Never seen it this late in June’

Two centimetres had fallen in parts of Newfoundland

One Wetaskiwin man flees police, another assaults them: RCMP

Wetaskiwin RCMP arrest Bryatt Threefingers, Shadow Willier June 23

‘It’s essential that Canadians act now’ on climate change: federal report

Canadian governments urgently need to collect and publish data showing how safe their citizens are from floods, fires and other hazards related to climate change: report.

Car theft suspect heads wrong way down Hwy. #2 trying to evade police

Airdrie RCMP and Calgary Police Service stop stolen truck after pursuit

Trump tariffs on steel, aluminum a major peril to Canada’s economy, MPs told

The House of Commons trade committee will be back at work later today with a special meeting that has one major aim, demonstrating the broad economic pain of the Trump administration’s crushing steel and aluminum tariffs.

Most Read