Rebels fill vacant assistant coach positions

The Red Deer Rebels have announced that Brad Flynn and Ryan Colville have been hired as the team’s new assistant coaches.

Brad Flynn, from Moncton, NB, for the past two seaosns was the Head Coach/Director of Hockey Operations for the Corpus Christi IceRays of the North American (Junior) Hockey League.

He previously was an Assistant Coach for the Acadie-Bathurst Titan of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. Prior to that he worked as the Assistant General Manager/Associate Coach/Marketing Director for the Swan Valley Stampeders of the Manitoba Junior Hockey League.

“I’m extremely excited to become a part of the Red Deer Rebels organization. Growing up on the East Coast the Rebels and City of Red Deer’s reputation is second to none. Getting the opportunity to work for Mr. Sutter is a special opportunity and I am very fortunate to do so.

“As proud as I am to join the organization, my young family is just as excited to join a great community like Red Deer,” Flynn said. “I would like to thank the Corpus Christi IceRays organization, Mr. Lange and Cass Lange along with a quality staff and a great group of players made this opportunity possible. They believed in me enough to give me my first head coaching job, the players trusted our plan and we laid a good foundation for success.”

Flynn graduated from Brock University in 2011 and his father is currently an Assistant Coach with the Portland Winterhawks.

Colville is from Milton, ON and was the President/General Manager/head Coach of the Cincinnati Thunder of the North American (Junior) Hockey League from 2015 until 2017.

Prior to that, Colville was the Los Angeles Kings Video Coach for five seasons and was part of the 2012 Stanley Cup winning Kings team.

“I’m extremely excited to join the Red Deer Rebels family. I am grateful for the opportunity to work with Brent to help the team and the players succeed. I have heard nothing but great things about the Red Deer community and their passion for the Rebels. I can’t wait to get started,” Colville said.

He was also a video coach for the Columbus Blue Jackets for two seasons and is a graduate of Ohio State University.

Rebels Coach Brent Sutter said there were several candidates who applied for the open assistant coach positions.

“Through the process of researching our candidates, and interviewing some, we have been very fortunate to have it come to Brad and Ryan as the two people that fit all the needs we are looking for in these coaching positions,” Sutter said. “Although young, both have a wealth of experience and will be great additions to the staff.

“Their loyalty, work ethic, enthusiasm, communication skills, and creativity on how the game is played today will be very beneficial to the players and our staff.”

Both coaches will be available for the Red Deer Rebels Prospects camp June 1-3 in Penhold.

-Submitted by the Red Deer Rebels Hockey Club