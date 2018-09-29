Josh Tarzwell scored the fifth and final goal against the Swift Current Broncos Saturday with an assist from Reese Johnson. Robin Grant/Red Deer Express

Rebels beat Broncos 5-2

Rebels take the second game of the 2018-19 season against Broncos

The Red Deer Rebels are making amends for early losses with some promising wins.

Following the team’s win against the Calgary Hitmen Friday, 4-3, the Rebels beat the Swift Current Broncos handily 5-2 in the second game of the 2018-19 WHL season.

Goalie Byron Fancy achieved his first victory Saturday, adding 24 saves to his name.

“I was a little nervous at the start,” he said. “(After) getting a few pucks on me, getting the feel of the puck helped calm me down a little bit.”

The game started out slow in the first period with neither team scoring a single goal, but the Rebels showed promise, outshooting the Broncos 6-3.

With just 43 seconds into the second period, the Rebels began to pick up steam, when Brandon Hagel found the back of the net.

Defenseman Alexander Alexeyev and Dawson Barteaux picked up assists.

Hot off that goal, and in a power play, Barteaux fired the puck into the net, with Hagel and Alexeyev assisting.

“In a power play it is always nice to have skill but it’s establishing shots, establishing some traffic around the net and making sure pucks are directed there,” said Coach and General Manager Brent Sutter.

“Skilled guys can make plays but they’ve got to have the ice to make it too. Tonight’s focus was establishing shots early and I thought we did a good job with that.”

And the goals just kept on coming.

The game-winning score came four minutes into the third period when 18-year-old Austin Schellenberg got on the board, with assists from Ethan Sakowich and Barteaux.

The Broncos managed to redeem themselves somewhat near the end with a goal from Matthew Culling.

Broncos’ Connor Horning followed that lead with a second goal about two minutes later.

The Rebel’s Zak Smith scored the fourth goal in the third period with Arsheep Bains and Chris Douglas assisting. Josh Tarzwell scored the fifth and final goal with an assist from Reese Johnson.

Previous story
Rams football pick up first win over Notre Dame

Just Posted

Rebels beat Broncos 5-2

Rebels take the second game of the 2018-19 season against Broncos

WATCH: Alberta Culture Days in full swing

Celebration of Dance presents dance forms from across cultures

WATCH: Canada Winter Games branches out with tree planting project

More than 2,000 trees will be planted throughout Red Deer

Blackfalds and Innisfail RCMP apprehension suspects in stolen vehicle

Blackfalds RCMP received a request to assist in locating a stolen vehicle

Rams football pick up first win over Notre Dame

‘Monkey of their backs’ according to Coach Brian Ross

VIDEO: SOGI 123 protesters clash at B.C. Legislature

Standing side-by-side, protesters and counter protesters voiced their thoughts on inclusive initiative

UCP says Pawsey disqualified for joking about transgender people, sexual/sexist comments and calling Premier Notely a ‘queen beyotch’

Drumheller - Settler UCP candidate Todd Pawsey disqualified

Latte, espresso or freshly brewed: It’s National Coffee Day

How much caffeine keeps your health in check? Officials recommend 3 cups a day.

Sex abuse scandal: Pope seeks prayers to fight ‘devil’

Vatican said Pope Francis had asked for Catholics worldwide to unite and pray the Rosary each day during October

NAFTA talks intensify as Freeland, negotiators push hard for breakthrough

Analysts and insiders alike say the latest American-imposed deadline for Canada to join by Monday is not set in stone

Minister urged to press Jamaica over wage deductions of migrant workers in Canada

B.C. employers who house temporary foreign farm workers off site can deduct $6.20 a day for rent

Toronto Raptors gear up for Vancouver game

Lowry and newcomer Leonard developing chemistry in training camp

Latest U.S. NAFTA deadline not firm

Political pressure is mounting on Canada to join a new North American Free Trade Agreement

Trades and high school grades expanded to First Nations school north of Ponoka

Mamawi Atosketan Native School is officially a K-12 with new $4.9 million building

Most Read