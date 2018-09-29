Rebels beat Broncos 5-2

Rebels take the second game of the 2018-19 season against Broncos

The Red Deer Rebels are making amends for early losses with some promising wins.

Following the team’s win against the Calgary Hitmen Friday, 4-3, the Rebels beat the Swift Current Broncos handily 5-2 in the second game of the 2018-19 WHL season.

Goalie Byron Fancy achieved his first victory Saturday, adding 24 saves to his name.

“I was a little nervous at the start,” he said. “(After) getting a few pucks on me, getting the feel of the puck helped calm me down a little bit.”

The game started out slow in the first period with neither team scoring a single goal, but the Rebels showed promise, outshooting the Broncos 6-3.

With just 43 seconds into the second period, the Rebels began to pick up steam, when Brandon Hagel found the back of the net.

Defenseman Alexander Alexeyev and Dawson Barteaux picked up assists.

Hot off that goal, and in a power play, Barteaux fired the puck into the net, with Hagel and Alexeyev assisting.

“In a power play it is always nice to have skill but it’s establishing shots, establishing some traffic around the net and making sure pucks are directed there,” said Coach and General Manager Brent Sutter.

“Skilled guys can make plays but they’ve got to have the ice to make it too. Tonight’s focus was establishing shots early and I thought we did a good job with that.”

And the goals just kept on coming.

The game-winning score came four minutes into the third period when 18-year-old Austin Schellenberg got on the board, with assists from Ethan Sakowich and Barteaux.

The Broncos managed to redeem themselves somewhat near the end with a goal from Matthew Culling.

Broncos’ Connor Horning followed that lead with a second goal about two minutes later.

The Rebel’s Zak Smith scored the fourth goal in the third period with Arsheep Bains and Chris Douglas assisting. Josh Tarzwell scored the fifth and final goal with an assist from Reese Johnson.