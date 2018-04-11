RDC hosts 2018 Athletics Awards Night

Red Deer College recently hosted their 2019 RDC Athletics Awards Night at the Arts Centre Main Stage.

In 2018, RDC teams added 10 ACAC medals, three of which were gold; five individual ACAC medals, two of which were gold and two CCAA awards. Trevor Keeper, head coach of Kings Hockey, also took home the ACAC Coach of the Year.

RDC Curler Sara McMann took home the 2018 Red Deer Bottling RDC Female Athlete of the year after winning gold at the ACAC Curling Championships.

“Even though Sara switched from third to skip on the Queens this season, she made a smooth transition during the ACAC season,” said Brad Hamilton, head coach of RDC Curling. “She had a strong year in the conference and was recognized by being named the ACAC Female Curler of the Year.”

McMann said her team is the reason she took home the award

“Individual awards have a big team effort behind them. Teammates, coaches, friends and family are the motivaters to receiving an individual award,” she said.

She added the award caught her by surprise.

“This is the first time a curler has wont this award so it is a good way to promote our sport and I am very proud of myself, my sport and Red Deer College Athletics,” she said.

Curling is a privilege for McMann.

“I came here for my education. My passion is nursing, but being able to do your sport on top of that is the icing on the cake,” she said. “I am proud to be from Red Deer College and this great legacy of athletics we are leaving behind for others.”

On the guys side, Tanner Butler — captain of the Kings Hockey Team, took home the Red Deer Bottling RDC Male Athlete of the Year after the Kings went 19-7-2-0 and took home an ACAC Bronze Medal.

Butler also credited his team for him receiving the award.

“It comes from my teammates and my coaches as well. It feels good for sure,” he said.

Butler, a 4th year defenceman, finished the year with 12 goals and 21 assists.

“Tanner had an excellent season and was recognized with an ACAC First All-Conference team selection. He led all defencemen in scoring and finished fourth in league scoring. I think that Tanner is the best two-way defenceman in the league. He is very good defensively, on special teams and one-one-one,” said Keeper. “He leads by example, says the right things, and is very respected by his teammates.”

Butler said winning the award is not something you focus on during the season.

“You concentrate on the season more than you would an individual award. It caught me by surprise for sure,” he said.

Butler said it means a lot to be a King.

“It is a tradition,” he said.

For a full list of award winners, you can log on to rdcathletics.ca.

