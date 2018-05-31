Police hope public can help identify image of thief who stole Stanley Cup ring

Norm Lacombe played right wing on the NHL championship Oilers team in 1988

Police are asking for help to identify a man caught on video wearing what looks like a Stanley Cup ring that was stolen from a former Edmonton Oilers player.

Norm Lacombe, who played right wing on the NHL championship Oilers team in 1988, says he took his ring off to play golf on the weekend.

He left it in his vehicle overnight outside his home near Spruce Grove, Alta., just west of Edmonton.

He realized the next day that the ring and his wallet had been stolen.

Hey @BryceKelley my girlfriends dad's Stanley cup ring was stolen over the weekend I was wondering if you could help me get the word out? pic.twitter.com/h3CFnklmV0 — Dee Oh (@DericOlsonberg) May 28, 2018

RCMP say the image of a man who used one of the credit cards in the wallet was captured on surveillance footage on Sunday.

Anyone with details that could help identify the suspect is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

Lacombe was traded to Philadelphia in the 1989-90 season and finished out his career with the Flyers.

His best year was with the Oilers in 1988-89 when he had 17 goals and 11 assists in 64 games.

