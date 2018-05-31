Police hope public can help identify image of thief who stole Stanley Cup ring

Norm Lacombe played right wing on the NHL championship Oilers team in 1988

Police are asking for help to identify a man caught on video wearing what looks like a Stanley Cup ring that was stolen from a former Edmonton Oilers player.

Norm Lacombe, who played right wing on the NHL championship Oilers team in 1988, says he took his ring off to play golf on the weekend.

He left it in his vehicle overnight outside his home near Spruce Grove, Alta., just west of Edmonton.

He realized the next day that the ring and his wallet had been stolen.

RCMP say the image of a man who used one of the credit cards in the wallet was captured on surveillance footage on Sunday.

Anyone with details that could help identify the suspect is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

Lacombe was traded to Philadelphia in the 1989-90 season and finished out his career with the Flyers.

His best year was with the Oilers in 1988-89 when he had 17 goals and 11 assists in 64 games.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Capitals down Golden Knights to even Stanley Cup final 1-1

Just Posted

Red Deer’s PCN Women’s Fun Run raised over $34,000 for The Mustard Seed

Mustard Seed will provide lunches for the first time to students in summer months

Ponoka RCMP hope to unite a couple with their lost wedding DVD

The DVD was found in a ditch and is from July 23, 2005 where the couple were married in a hospital

WATCH: Cultural Spring Fair a first for St. Joseph High School

School looking to celebrate diversity every May

Red Deer RCMP investigate robbery at cellphone store

Three suspects fled the scene with a large amount of cellphones

Alberta Ministers pleased with new pipeline deal

Ministers of Transportation and Municipal Affairs Brian Mason and Shaye Anderson say it’s a good day

WATCH: ATB Financial Downtown Market returns for Summer 2018

Hundreds flock to Little Gaetz for the yearly tradition

Police hope public can help identify image of thief who stole Stanley Cup ring

Norm Lacombe played right wing on the NHL championship Oilers team in 1988

Alleged IS supporter encouraged terrorists to target 4-year-old Prince George

Alleged IS supporter changes plea to guilty in Prince George plot

Twice convicted Canadian killer stands trial for father’s murder

Dellen Millard’s murder trial gets underway Thursday in Ontario

Injured person found lying along Hwy #2 by Leduc RCMP

Police investigating it as hit and run, looking for red or maroon Dodge Ram pick-up

Capitals down Golden Knights to even Stanley Cup final 1-1

The Washington Capitals beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 Wednesday night to even Stanley Cup final 1-1

New Brunswick town stakes claim to world’s oldest basketball court

A post fire cleanup uncovered a buried treasure that’s now at the centre of a transatlantic debate over a little-known piece of basketball lore

TSB set to release findings on sunken tugboat off B.C. coast

Transportation Safety Board to release findings on sunken tugboat off B.C. coast

U.S. to slap steel and aluminium tariffs on Canada, Mexico

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross says new tariffs on steel and aluminum in effect as of midnight tonight.

Most Read

  • Capitals down Golden Knights to even Stanley Cup final 1-1

    The Washington Capitals beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 Wednesday night to even Stanley Cup final 1-1

  • Police hope public can help identify image of thief who stole Stanley Cup ring

    Norm Lacombe played right wing on the NHL championship Oilers team in 1988