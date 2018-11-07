Ottawa Citizen rejects Senators’ request to take down players’ Uber video

Senators players who were caught on tape joking about and criticizing their team’s defence in a video posted online are apologizing for their comments.

A major Canadian newspaper is rejecting a demand from the Ottawa Senators to take down a secretly recorded video showing several players badmouthing the team’s coaching staff.

The Ottawa Citizen says the video, recorded by an Uber driver in Phoenix, Ariz., was circulating on social media when the paper chose to report on it and share it to its website.

Lawyers representing the team sent a letter to the paper today claiming the contents of the video did not contain any information of “genuine public interest” and violated the players’ privacy under Ontario law.

The paper’s editor-in-chief, Michelle Richardson, says there is public interest in the Senators that extends beyond the team’s on-ice performance.

The lawyers’ letter demands that the Citizen remove the video from its site.

Senators Chief Operating Officer Nicolas Ruszkowski says the team wants to ensure that people’s reputations are not “impaired by voyeuristic journalism.”

Related: Senators players apologize after being caught criticizing team on video recording

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Selecting talent for Canada’s junior hockey team ‘a real challenge’: coach

Just Posted

Red Deer’s JB Owen presents her female hygiene product to Dragons’ Den

The show airs Nov. 8th

Cornerstone’s Annie comes out just in time for Christmas

The Red Deer show is on Nov. 9th to 18th

WATCH: Red Deer school students lay Remembrance Day poppies for No Stone Left Alone

Students get real-life experience of the sacrifice war veterans made at annual event

Toronto-based pop-rocksters The Elwins head to Bo’s Nov. 8th

Popular band signed on with USS’s Canadian run

‘Tis Toys for Tickets time again with donations going to Red Deer Christmas Bureau

More than 300 toys were collected last year for children to wake up with a gift on Christmas morning

UPDATED: Tony Clement out of Conservative caucus after more allegations arise

Party leader initially said Clement could stay, despite admission he’d sent sexually explicit photos

Lawsuits allege B.C. government social worker stole from foster children

The lawsuits allege Indigenous children were removed from a stable environment to an unstable living arrangement so that their benefits could be stolen from them.

Ottawa Citizen rejects Senators’ request to take down players’ Uber video

Senators players who were caught on tape joking about and criticizing their team’s defence in a video posted online are apologizing for their comments.

Trudeau apologizes for Canada’s 1939 refusal of ship of Jewish refugees

Trudeau isssued an official government apology today for what he will call the country’s moral failure when Canada closed its doors to Jewish refugees during the Holocaust.

Parole denied for drunk driver who killed three kids and their grandfather

A panel with the Parole Board of Canada says Marco Muzzo has not addressed his alcohol misuse.

Jeff Sessions resigns as U.S. attorney general

President Donald Trump has appointed a temporary replacement

Neil Simon’s The Odd Couple promises to delight Lacombe

Cow Patti theatre hosting the comedic dynamic of Felix Unger and Oscar Madison

U.S. midterms bring new sources of trade uncertainty for Canada

Experts says the Democrats’ majority victory in the House of Representatives means ratification

Selecting talent for Canada’s junior hockey team ‘a real challenge’: coach

Canada won the first match up 2-1 in Kamloops, B.C., on Monday, then dropped the second bout 3-1 in Langley, B.C., the next night

Most Read