NHL commissioner says league wants cut of gambling action

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman the league should get a portion of revenue

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman says the league wants a cut of gambling profits if its intellectual property, data or video from games are used.

Bettman tells guest host Larry Lage in the in the latest episode of “PodcastOne Sports Now” those who want to conduct gambling business with NHL assets will need to negotiate.

The Associated Press

