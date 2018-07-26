FILE - In this April 6, 2018 file photo, Ultimate fighting star Conor McGregor, center, is escorted by New York Court Police officers after a hearing at the Brooklyn Criminal Court, in New York. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

MMA star Conor McGregor pleads guilty in melee case

McGregor is due in court amid plea negotiations to resolve charges stemming from a backstage melee at a New York City arena.

Mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor pleaded guilty Thursday to disorderly conduct in exchange for community service to resolve charges stemming from a backstage melee at a New York City arena.

McGregor will also be evaluated for an anger management program in addition to his five days of community service.

The 30-year-old Irish fighter was joined in Brooklyn court by his 25-year-old friend and co-defendant Cian Cowley, who got three days of community service and anger management.

Video showed what appeared to be McGregor hurling a hand truck at a bus full of fighters after a news conference for the UFC 223 event at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center in April.

Two fighters hurt by broken glass were unable to compete.

McGregor has paid to fix the damaged bus.

Related: UFC star McGregor facing criminal charges in New York

Related: Boxer Floyd Mayweather is champ of Forbes money list

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Red Deer Riggers win home tournament at Great Chief

Just Posted

City to apply for federal funding for a stream of potential projects

Investing in Canada funding program deadline quickly approaching

New adult apartment complex on the way for downtown Red Deer

103 Street Developments hosts groundbreaking for Three Robins Active Living Community

Stettler’s Debbie Greiner given keys to Red Deer Hospital Lottery Dream Home

Lottery raises $550,000 for new high-tech patient beds

WATCH: Check out this week’s What’s Up Wednesday

A look into all news Red Deer

Penhold fire crews responded to a recycle truck on fire

Two fire units and nine firefighters responded

Toronto’s Greektown community holds vigil for victims of weekend shooting

Two people were killed and 13 were injured

Proposed Trump-Putin meeting at White House is put off

The White House said last week that Trump had directed Bolton to invite Putin to visit Washington in the fall.

Arson wildfire forces entire California town to evacuate

The so-called Cranston Fire, which erupted Wednesday in the San Jacinto Mountains east of Los Angeles, turned into a wall of flame that torched timber and tinder-dry brush.

Teacher charged in death of student who drowned on trip to Ontario Park

54-year-old teacher Nicholas Mills has been charged in the death of a Toronto student who drowned in Algonquin Park.

Officials suspect algae in deaths of three dogs who played in Canadian river

Officials in New Brunswick are trying to determine what killed three dogs almost immediately after they were playing in the Saint John River.

MMA star Conor McGregor pleads guilty in melee case

McGregor is due in court amid plea negotiations to resolve charges stemming from a backstage melee at a New York City arena.

Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard to appear in Toronto court today on sex charges

Hoggard is scheduled to appear in a Toronto courtroom today to face three sex-related charges.

Razor-toothed and rare mosasaur skeleton displayed in Manitoba

The Canadian Fossil Discovery Centre in Morden unveiled its latest mosasaur skeleton

Feds say fuel emission standards need to become stronger

This comes as the U.S. considers introducing new rules that could ease standards south of the border

Most Read

  • MMA star Conor McGregor pleads guilty in melee case

    McGregor is due in court amid plea negotiations to resolve charges stemming from a backstage melee at a New York City arena.