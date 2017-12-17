GENERALS WIN - The Lacombe Generals took their second win of the week against the Innisfail Eagles 6-3 on Dec. 17th. Todd Colin Vaughan/Red Deer Express

Generals cap off first half of season with win in Innisfail

Second place Generals were looking to head into the break with win against Innisfail Eagles

The Chinook Hockey League second place 11-2-0-2 Lacombe Generals were looking to head into the Christmas break with their second win of the week on Sunday against the 4-9-0-2 Innisfail Eagles.

After dominating the Eagles 9-1 on Dec. 13th, the Generals kicked things off early when Nathan Deck scored 28 seconds into the game.

The first period, however, would be all Innisfail with Tom Mikrut, Greg Moore and Pete Vandermeer all scoring unanswered goals for the home squad.

The Generals would head into the second period with plenty of work to do down 3-1.

“I figured they were going to come hard,” Generals Coach Sean Robertson said. “We played them four days ago and we got what we wanted. You had to know that with the way that team is coached, they wouldn’t be too pleased with it. We knew they were going to come and we were complacent.”

The second period was a much different affair for the boys in gold, with Ian Barteux, Dylan Nowakowski and Travis Granbois scoring three unanswered Lacombe goals, leading to a 4-3 Generals lead.

Travis Dunstall appeared to tie up the game for the Eagles with just over a minute left in the frame, however the goal was called back due to goalie interference.

Robertson credited the General’s turnaround in the second to winning puck battles, face-offs, one on ones and a “commitment to stay in the battle”.

The final frame would see Kyle Bailey adding another Generals goal with 4:30 to play and Billy Marshall would add an empty netter, leading to an eventual 6-3 Lacombe win.

“At the the end of the day, it could be a rodeo out there but we want two points,” Robertson said. “We have to find the line between sticking up for each other and also making sure we don’t shoot ourselves in the foot by doing anything stupid.”

The Generals now head into a break before the second half of their season begins in January. Robertson said his team has a good feel for what type of team they are this season.

“The first six games we were sticking the toes in to see what we had. We started to build on what we think we are good at. We are working things we aren’t bad at,” he said.

Robertson said that his team has solid ground to build on.

“It has nothing to do with Xs and Os. These guys play for each other, they care about one another and they legitimately care about being a team. They bought in to that,” he said.

With solid character, the Generals now have to work on their on-ice routines and their way towards another Allan Cup.

“Obviously, that is the end goal. There are so many steps before that. We have to work on keeping the puck out of our net. I don’t know what we are averaging, but it definitely is not where it needs to be come February, March and April. We have to buckle down and get stingy defensively,” he said. “Everything we have done so far has been on the chalkboard. There hasn’t been too many reps with what we have been doing on the ice.”

todd.vaughan@reddeerexpress.com

Like us on facebook at https://www.facebook.com/RedDeerExpress/ and follow us on twitter athttps://twitter.com/RedDeerExpress.

Previous story
Calgary Flames thump Vancouver Canucks 6-1
Next story
Sting capture bronze at Ringette Ice Breaker Tournament

Just Posted

Sting capture bronze at Ringette Ice Breaker Tournament

The tournament saw the Sting manage to win their pool and make it to the semi-finals

Politicians visit Red Deer’s Fairview Elementary for nutrition program launch

Alberta government invests $10 million into school lunch program

WATCH: Mustard Seed receives new cargo van from Scottsville Auto Group

The cargo van will help support their school lunch program

Red Deer charity seeks underwear donations

This is the Mustard Seed’s second Christmas in Red Deer since taking over from Loaves and Fishes

Red Deer RCMP investigate graffiti spree in West Park

Graffiti included vulgar words and drawings, racist terms and “666”

WATCH: Mustard Seed receives new cargo van from Scottsville Auto Group

The cargo van will help support their school lunch program

Aging population challenges justice system

“Our entire criminal justice system needs to come to grips with the fact that everybody is getting older.”

Foreign buyers own small portion of Canada’s housing market

New data shows foreign owners make up small amount of home, condo owners

Gord Downie chosen as back-to-back Newsmaker of the year

Gord Downie was chosen as the Canadian Press Newsmaker for second consecutive year

Mental effects of wildfire still linger in Fort McMurray

‘Resilient, but tired:’ Mental effects of wildfire lingering in Fort McMurray

Climate change hits Winter Olympic preparation

AP Exclusive: Climate change hits Winter Olympic preparation

Calgary Flames thump Vancouver Canucks 6-1

Mark Giordano, Sam Bennett lead the way as Flames thump Canucks 6-1

Homicide detectives now probing billionaire couple’s death

Police release cause of death of Barry and Honey Sherman as “ligature neck compression”

‘Case not made’ for Liberal bill’s problematic cyberspy powers

The Liberal government’s ill-defined plan to give Canada’s cyberspy agency wide-ranging powers to go on the attack against threats could trample civil liberties

Most Read