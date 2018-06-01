HALL OF FAME - Former Calgary Flame Theoren Fleury was one of 12 Albertans enshrined into the Alberta Sports Hall of Fame in Red Deer on June 1st. Todd Colin Vaughan/Red Deer Express

WATCH: Former NHLer Theo Fleury headlines 2018 Alberta Sports Hall of Fame induction class

Twelve Albertans were enshrined into the Hall in Red Deer

The Alberta Sports Hall of Fame introduced their 2018 inductees — headlined by former Calgary Flame and NHL all-star forward Theoren Fleury.

Fleury credited his success on the ice to be able to play on some great teams.

“With team success comes personal success,” he said. “I am going in as an individual but I have to acknowledge all the guys I played minor hockey with, the coaches, managers and the teams I had the great fortune of being a part of.

Fleury added he was thinking of the many people who helped him experience success on the ice.

“They gave me opportunities when people weren’t giving opportunities to 5’6” guys,” he said. “All the amazing leaders I had the opportunity to be around and to watch and being able to be a part of the great game of hockey.”

Fleury was amazed by the other inductees, particularly the 1989 and 1990 Calgary Colts.

“People often ask me ‘What does winning mean?’,” he said. “Well winning means you share a special bond with a group of people. There are guys I have played on many teams with where we didn’t win and I don’t keep in contact with those guys.

“The teams that I won with, there is a certain bond and closeness that winning creates. It is great to see that team being celebrated.”

Fleury was born in Saskatchewan and raised in Manitoba, but now considers himself an Albertan.

“I was a part of the Stanley Cup winning team and I played for 11 years in Calgary,” he said. “I was part of the amazing rivalry between the Oilers and Flames.

“The longest I have lived in my life has been in Alberta. I consider myself an Albertan. I was born in Saskatchewan and raised in Manitoba but I’m Albertan and very proud of that.”

He added he hopes that smaller athletes, like himself, continue to believe in their abilities.

“I think the biggest thing for me is that I didn’t listen to the noise or other people’s projections of me,” he said. “Nobody knew who I was, they just saw me as a small guy. If I would have listened to that noise, I probably wouldn’t have made it.

“I believed in my ability, my character, my toughness and those are the characteristics that made me successful once I got to the NHL.”

Fleury, in his retirement, now is an advocate for victims of abuse, sexual abuse, trauma and violence and looks to help people towards healing paths.

“I feel very blessed to be able to do the work I do nowadays. There is way too much pain and suffering in the world and I think it is completely unnecessary,” he said. “I get to travel around this amazing country and help people deal with the after-effects of all these afflictions.

“Hopefully I can give them the inspiration to start a journey of healing and self-discovery.”

Also inducted into the Hall was local Central Albertan broadcaster Dianne Finstad, who has worked in ag and rodeo media for many years and has worked at the Canadian Finals Rodeo, the National Finals Rodeo, the Calgary Stampede, the Ponoka Stampede and many other events.

Finstad said it was a mix of emotions being inducted and that she finds it hard not to report on the stories she was hearing about the athletes being inducted.

“When you hear those stories, I am just fascinated and I am looking forward to tonight,” she said regarding the induction banquet. “There is so much sports history represented and I am grateful to be part of this.

“I am grateful the Hall has the Bell Memorial Award which talks about reporters. I am glad the sport of rodeo is included in all of this and it is going to be a fun night. Rubbing shoulders with this crew is really cool for me.”

Finstad was excited to be able to represent Central Alberta in the Hall.

“It is nice to have my connections and to have the celebration be right here,” she said. “I hope that more people will come see this Hall. There is so much here, we have rich history of sports in Alberta and it is very diverse.”

She added she is happy to still be working and that she can advocate for the sport of rodeo.

“As reporters, it can sometimes be a bit of an adversarial thing,” she said. “In the sport I got to cover, we were cheering along with the cowboys and trying to bring more awareness to the sport.

“As the sport grows, it is cool to be a part of that. You hope by sharing what cool people and great competitors rodeo people are, that to me is something I am proud of.”

In total, 12 Albertans were selected to be enshrined into the hall including: Doug Barkley, hockey athlete/builder; Keely Brown, ringette athlete; Leighann Doan Reimer, basketball athlete; Cindy Klassen, speed skating athlete; Theoren Fleury, hockey athlete; Phil Allen, basketball builder; Dave King, hockey builder; Dr. Lorne Sawula, volleyball builder; the Calgary Colts 1989 & 1990 Junior Football Team; Stuart Erskine, who recieved the Achievement Award for mountaineering; Dianne Finstad, who won the Bell Memorial Award for her work in the media; and Robert Davies who won the Pioneer Award for his work in basketball.

todd.vaughan@reddeerexpress.com

Previous story
CFL players weigh in on the new footballs introduced for 2018 season

Just Posted

WATCH: RDC celebrates student success at 54th convocation ceremonies

Students honoured with special awards for outstanding achievements

WATCH: Former NHLer Theo Fleury headlines 2018 Alberta Sports Hall of Fame induction class

Twelve Albertans were enshrined into the Hall in Red Deer

Red Deer RCMP arrest offenders wanted on multiple warrants

Public a big help in reporting suspicious incidents

Red Deer woman reflects on her Home of Hope trip to Africa

The team fed close to 600 kids on the trip

WATCH: Education minister visits Red Deer schools

David Eggen stopped by Joseph Welsh Elementary and Hunting Hills High School

5 of the weirdest items affected by the Canada-U.S. trade war

Flat-rolled steel to playing cards and felt-tipped pens are just some of the items

Wetaskiwin RCMP looking for missing man

Police say Jesus Chapman went missing May 22 from the Wetaskiwin Mall

This is one big Buff Cat

Large Canadian cat becomes popular meme on social media

Video: Rare moose triplets caught on camera in Alberta

The video captured Tuesday shows a mother moose and her set of triplets in Didsbury, Alta.

Canada Post, CUPW given 90 days to settle rural, urban pay equity dispute

Maureen Flynn has given CUPW and Canada Post 90 days to negotiate a settlement

CFL players weigh in on the new footballs introduced for 2018 season

The league rolled out a new football this season with harder leather, slightly larger circumference.

NDP MP calls letter to spouse applying for Canadian citizenship ‘offensive and insulting’

Federal NDP immigration critic Jenny Kwan has asked Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen to look into what she calls a systemic problem

Trump’s ‘absurd’ tariffs central to Morneau’s event for already embattled G7

This week’s three-day pre-G7 gathering, which got underway Thursday, will “absolutely” now be focused on trade.

Trans Mountain seeks stricter injunction at terminals in British Columbia

The federal government is spending $4.5 billion to buy Trans Mountain and all of Kinder Morgan Canada’s core assets.

Most Read