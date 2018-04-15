Dodgeball tournament raises heart disease awareness

Fox Run raised around 400 dollars for the Canadian Heart and Stroke Foundation

Photo Submitted

Ecole Fox Run School held their eighth annual dodgeball tournament in early April. The tournament is held to raise money for the Canadian Heart and Stroke Foundation. The teams raised just under 400 dollars all of which will go directly to the foundation.

Studies from the Heart and Stroke Foundation state that 9 in 10 Canadians have at least one risk factor, such as high blood pressure, obesity, tobacco use, lack of physical activity and diabetes. It was shocking statistics like this one that motivated the students to start the tournament.

Every student had the chance to create and play on a team of six, the only fee for playing was two dollars per player. Grade seven teams competed April 3, putting the teams dodgeball skills to the test.

The top two grade seven teams were the “Athletics” and the “Le Dumb Dumbs.” Both teams played against each other on April 8 at the dodgeball assembly.

Grade eight competitors battled it out on the court April 4. The “Untouchables”, the “Cheese Weasels” and the “Steelies” advanced to the next round the following day.

The top two teams from each grade tested their luck on April 5 at the school wide spirit rally. Every team got to play two rounds in front of the whole school, depending on what place they came in during the tournament.

Athletic Director, Aimee Sandham choose to donate all proceeds to the Heart And Stroke Foundation. Money raised from the tournament has been donated to the foundation since the event was started eight years ago.

Sandham explained that the purpose of the tournament was not only to raise money for the Heart and Stroke Foundation, but to also promote living a healthy lifestyle in students early on. Sandham finds that lately kids have been known to not engage in a healthy lifestyle and spend their free time inside, so this week long event is very important to her.

– Kellen McLean, Fox Run News Reporter

