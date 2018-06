Cowboys face off with bulls in freestyle event

Connor Lavallee, 21, of Calgary is pinned to the ground by Baby Blue during the freestyle bullfighting event in Stettler for the 10th Annual Stettler Steel Stampede June 7. (Lisa Joy/Stettler Independent)

Stettler’s 10th Annual Steel Wheel Stampede kicked off June 7 and featured freestyle bullfighting.

The stampede continues Friday and Saturday with the rodeo both days at 6:30 p.m.

More to come.

A bull chases Brody Tattrie, 21, during the freestyle bullfighting event in Stettler for the 10th Annual Stettler Steel Stampede June 7. (Lisa Joy/Stettler Independent)

Aaron Mercer, 26, fighting a bull during the freesylte event at Stettler’s Steel Wheel Stampede June 7. (Lisa Joy/Stettler Independent)

A bull flips Aaron Mercer, 26, during the freestyle event at Stettler’s Steel Wheel Stampede June 7. (Lisa Joy/Stettler Independent)

Austen Meston during a freestyle bullfighting event at Stettler’s 10th Annual Steel Wheel Stampede June 7. (Lisa Joy/Stettler Independent)

Austen Meston, 22, during a freestyle bullfighting event at Stettler’s 10th Annual Steel Wheel Stampede June 7. Meston was selected to go to Houston for bullfighter development camp. (Lisa Joy/Stettler Independent)