CHIEFS WIN - Red Deer AAA Optimist Chief Brett Meerman raced in against Calgary Royals’ netmider Noah Decottignies in their Game 3 matchup. The Chiefs would go on to win 2-1. Todd Colin Vaughan/Red Deer Express

Chiefs stay alive after 2-1 victory

Red Deer heads to Calgary for Game 4 in 5-game series

The Red Deer AAA Optimist Chiefs were up against the wall, down 2-0 in their five-game series against the Calgary Royals.

Adding insult to injury, Red Deer was running four defencemen, with two of their top guys being out — meaning they would have to be extra sharp if they wanted to extend their series.

The Royals in the first period of Game 3 maintained their momentum, after Ethan Jamernik capitalized on a Red Deer turnover to put Calgary up one nothing.

The first frame would finish 1-0, with Red Deer unable to build any momentum.

“It looked like we lacking a lot of energy and we looked really tired,” Chiefs Coach Doug Quinn said. “I thought we came out and looked a lot better in the second.”

The second would see more chances for the Chiefs, but it appeared they were snake-bit, with Daylan Kuefler notably ringing one off the post early.

It would take until the final minute before a huge faceoff win by Keaton Sawicki would look to a goal by Rylan Burns, which tied the game at one a piece heading into the third period.

“That line gave us a lot of energy, which we needed,” Quinn said. “We needed that goal and once we got it, we got a lot of energy off it.”

Burn’s goal gave the Chiefs new life in the series and they would go on to have more opportunities in the third than the first two periods combined.

Finally, with 5:42 remaining, Hunter Leslie scored a beauty unassisted goal off the cross-bar to put Red Deer up 2-0.

“In the first period, we didn’t always play our best but we gutted it out and got the goal we needed. That is playoff hockey,” Quinn said.

They would maintain the lead for the final minutes, extending the series another game with Game 4 coming up on Wednesday in Calgary.

“They are a tough team and this is the first time we beat them all year,” Quinn said. “We are going to have to work hard and continue to be physical.

“It would be nice if we could score the first goal and get ahead because we have been chasing this whole series.”

If the Chiefs can win on the road, the fifth and final game will come on Friday at the Servus Credit Union Arena.

“If we win the next game and get to Game 5, you never know what will happen,” Quinn said.

todd.vaughan@reddeerexpress.com

Like us on facebook at https://www.facebook.com/RedDeerExpress/and follow us on twitter at https://twitter.com/RedDeerExpress.

Previous story
Canadian Olympic champion Mikael Kingsbury wins two silvers at World Cup

Just Posted

Chiefs stay alive after 2-1 victory

Red Deer heads to Calgary for Game 4 in 5-game series

Much to explore at this year’s Home Show

Red Deer Home Show runs this weekend at Westerner Park

Local retired teacher honing his writing skills

Central Alberta’s Jock Mackenzie landed the top prize in a recent writing competition

Red Deer College hosts APEGA Science Olympics

Students showcase their talents at science competition

Sean Burns dives into the classic country sound

Talented artist brings a brand new CD to Red Deer on March 11th

WATCH/UPDATED: Red Deer College gets ‘green light’ to become a university

Rachel Notley announced RDC degree-granting status on March 1st

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Burns Lake reeling after allegations of sexual assault against former mayor

Luke Strimbold abruptly resigned as mayor in 2016, the same year police say allegations of sexual abuse took place

Growing storm surges cause concern in Nova Scotia

A Nova Scotia mayor is calling for provincial help to cope with the rising impact of climate change on waterfronts

President of Canfor departs amid leadership changes

Company says Brett Robinson’s departure is effective Monday

Alberta opposition leader would toll natural gas exports from B.C.

The United Conservative Party leader made the comments to reporters in Vancouver today during a trip to B.C.

Pressure on Newfoundland to offer more abortion coverage

It is the only province in Canada that does not offer some coverage of Mifegymiso

‘I feel scared:’ Indigenous youth call for change after high-profile acquittals

“I feel scared. I feel scared for urban Indigenous young people who are affected by too many systems that fail them.”

Mushers hit the snowy trail as Iditarod kicks off in Alaska

Sixty-seven teams are signed up for the 1,600-kilometre trek over mountain ranges, frozen rivers and other dangerous terrain.

Most Read

  • Chiefs stay alive after 2-1 victory

    Red Deer heads to Calgary for Game 4 in 5-game series