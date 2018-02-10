Kelowna’s Julia Ransom was the top Canadian, 40th overall, in Saturday’s Winter Olympics women’s biathlon individual sprint race. (olympic.ca photo)

Canadian foursome qualifies for Olympic pursuit

Quartet crack top-60 in women’s biathlon individual sprint race Saturday

Four Canadians qualified for Monday’s 10-kilometre women’s biathlon pursuit race, thanks to their results in the sports’ opening event Saturday at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in South Korea.

Julia Ransom of Kelowna was the top Canadian Saturday, finishing 40th out of 87 competitors, completing the course in 23 minutes, 15.0 seconds. She missed one target in the windy conditions. Ransom was 2:08 behind the gold-medal winner, Germany’s Laura Dahlmeier.

Rosanna Crawford of Canmore, Alta. was 53rd in 23:42.8 (three targets missed). Vernon’s Emma Lunder was 54th in 23:30.4 (two targets missed) and Megan Tandy of Prince George was 57th in 23:42.8 (two targets missed).

The Canadian quartet qualified for Monday’s 10-km pursuit by finishing in the top-60. Dahlmeier gets a head start over the other 59 competitors. The rest of the field will leave the start gate by how far they finished behind Dahlmeier.

Marte Olsbu of Norway won the silver medal, 24.2 seconds behind Dahlmeier, and Veronika Vitkova of the Czech Republic captured bronze, 25.8 seconds off the winning pace.

