Canadian Brian McKeever celebrates his gold medal win in the men’s 20 km free, visually impaired cross country ski race at the 2010 Winter Paralympic Games in Vancouver. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press)

Canada to send 55 athletes to Paralympics next month

The team is hoping to improve on the 16 medals it won in Sochi in 2014

Canada will send 55 athletes to next month’s Paralympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

It’s the largest contingent Canada has ever sent to the Games.

Eighteen members of the team are previous medal winners, including cross-country skier Brian McKeever, who has 13 medals in his collection.

Wheelchair curler James Anseeuw is the oldest Canadian athlete at 58 while Para hockey player James Dunn is the youngest at 17.

“This is a talented team of strong competitors and we are heading to Pyeongchang looking to be leaders both on and off the field of play,” said Todd Nicholson, Canada’s chef de mission. ”We wish the athletes the best of luck with their final preparations, and encourage everyone across the country to cheer on this group of extraordinary Canadians.”

Canada will be looking to improve on the 16 medals it won at the 2014 Games in Sochi.

The Canadian Press

