Canada remains unbeaten after knocking off New Zealand at World Cup

Kindred Paul and Monika Eggens each had two goals, while Kelly McKee added a single

Canada is 2-0 at the FINA Women’s Water Polo World Cup after an 11-4 win over New Zealand on Wednesday.

Emma Wright of Lindsay, Ont., and Elyse Lemay-Lavoie of Montreal led the way with three goals apiece.

Kindred Paul and Monika Eggens each had two goals, while Kelly McKee added a single.

Canada faces the United States on Thursday.

The FINA World Cup takes place every non-Olympic year between world championships and serves as a qualifier the for the 2019 world championship in South Korea.

The Canadian Press

