Bronco Tyler Steenbergen signs NHL contract

Former Red Deer minor hockey player currently has 98 points for Swift Current.

Canada’s hero from the World Juniors Tyler Steenbergen has signed his NHL Entry Contract with the Phoenix Coyotes.

The Sylvan Lake product, who played minor hockey in Red Deer and currently plays in the Western Hockey League (WHL) for the Swift Current Broncos, signed a three-year entry deal. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Steenbergen, 20, currently has 44 goals and 54 assists, totalling 98 points for Swift Current. His point total ranks him sixth in the WHL.

Steenbergen also recently competed at the 2018 World Junior Championship, where he scored the tournament-winning goal for Canada.

He was originally drafted by the Coyotes in the 5th round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

