Brian McKeever becomes Canada’s most decorated winter Paralympian

38-year-old visually impaired cross-country skier won the 20-kilometre event Monday in Pyeongchang

Brian McKeever has become the most decorated winter Paralympian in Canadian history.

The 38-year-old visually impaired cross-country skier won the 20-kilometre event Monday in Pyeongchang, for his 11th Paralympic gold medal and 14th overall.

McKeever passed alpine skier Lana Spreeman, who’d won 13 Paralympic medals.

McKeever, who carried Canada’s flag into Friday’s opening ceremonies, crossed in a time of 46 minutes 2.4 seconds with guides Graham Nishikawa and Russell Kennedy. The duo took turns guiding McKeever after each loop, a two-guide tactic the Canadian first implemented four years ago in Sochi.

Yury Holub was second in 47:07.5, while Thomas Clarion of France took the bronze in 47:24.4.

McKeever’s 11 gold medals surpassed wheelchair racers Chantal Petitclerc and swimmers Michael Edgson and Timothy McIsaac.

McKeever suffers from Stargardt’s disease, an inherited condition of macular degeneration that also claimed his father’s vision. He started to lose his eyesight at the age of 19. The disease has robbed him of his central vision, but he still has 100-per-cent peripheral vision – he likes to tell people he can see the donut, but not the Timbit.

The skier should add to his medal total in Pyeongchang, as the 20K was just the first of several events.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Rebels score a playoff spot after 5-2 win over Tigers

Just Posted

Pedestrian dies in hit and run March 11th

Red Deer RCMP look for the driver who fled the scene

Adele Poratto enters her name in the nomination race for United Conservative Party

Red Deer resident hopes to bring change to the City

Arts Council explores the often-heard statement – ‘My Kid Could Do That’

Exhibit shows through to April 22nd

Rebels score a playoff spot after 5-2 win over Tigers

Huge effort by veterans puts Red Deer into contention

Benefit concert held to remember Andrew Carter

Event raises over $1,000 for Schizophrenia Society of Alberta Red Deer Chapter

What’s Up Wednesday – March 7th

A summary of the local news in Red Deer this week

Missing: Maskwacis RCMP seeking assistance locating missing teen

The 18-year-old Aboriginal man from Louis Bull was last seen March 3

Five dead after helicopter crash in New York City’s East River

The private helicopter was doing a photo shoot

Brian McKeever becomes Canada’s most decorated winter Paralympian

38-year-old visually impaired cross-country skier won the 20-kilometre event Monday in Pyeongchang

‘Kind of shocking:’ Several skiers and snowboarders die in tree wells this year

At least five people have died recently from falling into tree wells

PHOTOS: Vehicle collides with tow truck south of Bashaw

The tow truck was collecting a different vehicle that had slid of the road

Minor injuries in rollover near Ponoka

Blowing snow on Friday afternoon caused for icy spots on area highways in the evening

Trans Mountain granted injunction against blockades in B.C.

The company wants to restrict protesters from coming within 50 metres of the facilities

Urn and cremated remains stolen near Ponoka

Ponoka RCMP seek the public’s help locating cremated remains along with personal valuables

Most Read

  • Brian McKeever becomes Canada’s most decorated winter Paralympian

    38-year-old visually impaired cross-country skier won the 20-kilometre event Monday in Pyeongchang