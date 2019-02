Team Alberta easily advanced to the Gold medal game in Wheelchair Basketball, thanks to a 56-37 win against New Brunswick in semi-final action on Feb. 21st.

Tournament top scorer in the round robin, Bradon Doll once again delivered an exceptional performance with 26 points in the victory.

On Thursday, Team Alberta will face Ontario for the gold medal at 7 p.m. at the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre.

-Submitted by Team Alberta