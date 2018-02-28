Why don’t they read history to save lives?

Your life may be dependent on a healthy immune system to survive influenza

It’s been said that, “If you don’t learn from history, you’re destined to relive it.”

So today I have to repeat what I’ve said before. It’s apparent that the medical profession, TV anchors, and medical officers of health (MOH), have never read history. So young children, and others, are dying of influenza.

Today, rather than believing what I write, go to the Internet and read about the history of Dr. Klenner. During the great polio epidemic of 1948, Dr. Frederick Klenner, a family doctor in North Carolina, was placed in charge of a ward of 60 patients stricken with this paralyzing disease.

Klenner decided to give massive doses of Vitamin C to all 60 patients. None of them developed paralysis! A year later, in my final year at The Harvard Medical School, I developed the same disease.

I was surrounded by distinguished professors, yet ironically all they were able to offer was to watch my paralysis worsen day by day.

Eventually, Klenner reported his momentous findings to a meeting of The American Medical Association. It boggles the mind that his incredible finding fell on deaf ears.

Klenner later discovered that he could also cure meningitis, encephalitis, pneumonia, chicken pox and measles with intravenous Vitamin C. Even those who had been bitten by a venomous snake! Yet no one listened.

What is appalling is today’s medical establishment, TV anchors, MOH and even my editors, all live in the most connected society the world has ever seen.

Yet this monumental discovery still collects dust. So it’s necessary to repeat the incredible story.

Allan Smith, a New Zealand farmer, had gone fishing with friends, but after returning home, became severely ill and was admitted to hospital.

The diagnosis was Swine Flu Virus. Smith received every antibiotic in the book, but became unconscious and placed on life-support. Doctors believed he had no hope of recovery, and decided life-support should be discontinued.

But one Smith family member was aware of Dr. Linus Pauling’s research on Vitamin C.

Only after his threat of legal action did doctors reluctantly agree to prescribe large doses of intravenous Vitamin C. To their surprise, Smith’s lungs cleared in a few days. He became conscious, and finally left the hospital alive and well.

This case made newspaper headlines, but the medical profession, MOH, and TV anchors still have not absorbed this history. So children and elderly people with deficient immune systems are dying needlessly.

A few nights ago, a medical officer of health was interviewed by an anchor of CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation). The usual discussion followed about the need for flu shots and the result of possible death for saying no.

But there was no mention by the MOH, or CBC anchor, that death from influenza, usually due to pneumonia, has been prevented by high doses of intravenous Vitamin C.

It’s a terrible tragedy when a child dies of influenza complications.

But science proves that many of these deaths could be prevented. Health authorities maintain that flu shots prevent serious illness and save lives. But the reality is that the vaccine may not be targeted to the right virus. So people are still at risk.

So I must repeat part of a column I’ve written before.

That your life may be dependent on a healthy immune system to survive influenza. This means always having a high reservoir of Vitamin C in your blood at all times. The only way to achieve this is by routinely taking a minimum of 2,000 milligrams of Vitamin C twice a day. (Various brands of high dose powdered C are available in health food stores). Then, increase the dose to bowel tolerance if flu symptoms strike.

Finally, I hope that today’s news of children’s tragic deaths will make people read about Dr. Klenner and Allan Smith on the Internet, and become informed patients. Particularly when it’s obvious many medical personnel looking after your health have not read history, and are therefore ill-informed of scientific advances that save lives.

I believe that a court of law would find it a criminal act that people are dying of influenza simply because historical medical fact has been available for years and ignored. What do you think?

For more information, go online to docgiff.com. For comments, email info@docgiff.com.

Previous story
It’s always exciting to tackle a home renovation

Just Posted

Two charged with trafficking after hotel room search

Red Deer RCMP seized fentanyl, heroin and other drugs

Uber Eats joins crowded Red Deer delivery market

McDonalds, Freshii and others available at launch

WATCH: What’s Up Wednesday – Feb. 28th

Tune into our weekly update on everything Red Deer

POLL: Do you think the 2018 Federal Budget will benefit Central Alberta?

The Federal Liberals recently revealed their 2018 Federal Budget

Johnny Reid makes a stop in Red Deer on his Revival tour

Johnny Reid makes a stop in Red Deer on his Revival tour

WATCH: What’s Up Wednesday – Feb. 28th

Tune into our weekly update on everything Red Deer

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Canadian program providing alcohol to heavy drinkers envied by Scotland

It’s a radical treatment that provides daily doses of alcohol to people struggling with problem drinking

India denies role in Atwal controversy; ‘baseless,’ says official

India’s Ministry of External Affairs states the Indian government had no role in an attempted murderer being invited

Russia’s Olympic ban lifted after doping scandal

Russia reinstated into Olympic movement despite two failed doping tests at Pyeongchang

Minor hockey investigates after N-word allegedly used on B.C. ice

Kamloops family files complaint about conduct of teenaged Salmon Arm hockey player

Primetime Olympics coverage drops 7% from Sochi

Numbers show spike in late-night viewership because of time difference in Pyeongchang

Federal budget fosters pharmacare, pot-based drugs

Advisory council to come up with options on how to create a national pharmacare program

Liberals champion their values in 2018 budget aimed at long-term vision

Budget outlines $18.1-billion deficit, focuses on women, scientists

Most Read