Why counting calories doesn’t always work 100%

The more you crash diet or lose and gain weight, the less calories you need to survive

If you’ve ever tried to lose weight, you’ve probably counted calories.

And if you’ve ever dieted, you’ve probably tried a bunch of weird diets. (Weird fact: the majority of people we’ve spoken to about how many calories they think they should eat per day to lose weight is 1,200 for no apparent reason). It seems like people have just ‘heard’ over the years this is the goal number, but we digress and let’s move on.

So, here’s my straight to the point list on why calorie counting doesn’t always work (sure it’s good but if you are only using calorie counting as your tool to lose weight you are going to get lost pretty quick).

1. You probably don’t know your BMR (basal/base metabolic rate).

This is what your body needs to function and stay alive. Without this baseline, everything is just guessing. You need to know your weight, activity level, age, gender, height and how many times you exercise a week. Take a look online for a good calculator.

2. Food labels are off by as much as 25% in either direction – that’s a HUGE variance!

3. Your gym equipment is also off by as much as 25% (or more in some cases) with how many calories it’s telling you you’ve burned. (Between this and the food labels we could be off by 50%!)

4. We all process and absorb food differently.

5. Not all calories are equal. This thought process sets you up for failure. If you ate 2,000 calories of Big Macs a day vs. 2,000 calories of healthy food, you might be the same weight in the end but you’ll look and feel entirely different.

As you can imagine, it can feel like you’re doing ‘everything right’ and still not losing the weight. How discouraging, huh?! This frustration is what often makes us think our metabolisms are broken, or we decide to resort to some crash diet, a million supplements, or even weird HCG injections (please don’t do these).

Here’s what you need to know:

Tip: the more you crash diet or lose and gain weight, the less calories you need to survive, so essentially your BMR goes down. Your body is adaptive like that. So, no more crash dieting, ok? Good, glad we got that out of the way.

Tip: focus on eating protein, fibrous carbs like fruits and veggies, good fats, and some high quality starchy carbs. Not only will you naturally decrease the number of calories you’re consuming while staying fuller, but you’ll simultaneously increase the number of calories your body actually needs to digest the food!

Tip: unless you’re training for a competition, you don’t need carb or calorie cycling, special diets, or beat down workouts five days per week to lose weight. You need the right consistent efforts over time and a little patience.

Tip: don’t compare yourself to others. The body is a crazy unique thing, so what your friend is doing likely won’t have the exact same effect on you…expect it and focus on YOU.

Tip: weight loss truly occurs through a balance of good nutrition, strength and cardio training, proper sleep, stress management, hormonal balance, and hydration. So unsexy but so true.

It’s heartbreaking for us to watch so many people struggle because of the wrong approach.

Self-compassion also plays a HUGE role in fat loss, so be sure to speak kindly to yourself always. Remember, focus on the big picture and combine your efforts between eating better, working out, doing a little cardio and cutting out some stress. If you need help, we are here. Ask us anything!

Jack Wheeler is a personal trainer and the owner of 360 Fitness in Red Deer.

Previous story
Dreaming of weddings in the bleak midwinter

Just Posted

Red Deer’s Westerner Park announces major expansion

New 70,000 sq ft. building is in the works

City talks snow removal, transit and recreation reduction

Red Deer’s budget deliberations continue this week

WATCH: Lacombe and Red Deer Chambers prepare members for cannabis legalization

Luncheon speaker educates businesses on marijuana policies

Crime statistics released for final quarter of 2017

December of 2017 showed no hike in break and enters and a notable drop in theft of vehicles compared to December of 2016

UPDATE: Highway 2 lanes were closed due to milk truck fire near Millet

A southbound truck hauling milk and cartons collided with a bridge

WATCH: Red Deer Entertainment Awards honours Red Deer’s burgeoning talent

The awards looks to become more inclusive of the entire entertainment scene in year three

Barenaked Ladies, Steven Page, to be inducted into Canadian Music Hall of Fame

Canadian band to get top honours at 2018 JUNO Awards

B.C. out of the running for Amazon’s next headquarters

Toronto is the only Canadian city left in the running despite the province backing Metro Vancouver’s bid for new Amazon headquarters

Post interest rate hike debt tips

What to do about your debt and mortgages after the interest rate hike

Foreign workers sleeping in Alberta Burger King basement

Alberta Health Services said its inspectors found foreign workers sleeping in the basement of the Lethbridge restaurant

Court application halts release of bread price-fixing documents

Bread price-fixing documents won’t be unsealed Thursday, Loblaw says

Pharrell and N.E.R.D to headline NBA All-Star halftime show

11-time Grammy winner Pharrell and his hip hop-rock band N.E.R.D. will headline the halftime show at the 2018 NBA All-Star game in Los Angeles

Heritage Minister wants zero tolerance for harassment in entertainment industry

Heritage Minister Melanie Joly had two meetings to discuss harassment in the film, TV and theatre worlds

Newly freed Diab wants reforms to Canada’s ‘lousy’ extradition law

French authorities dropped terrorism charges against Hassan Diab who was suspected of taking part in an attack in Paris in 1980

Most Read