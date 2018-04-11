What ‘wood’ you do?

The question with most wood products is do we refinish or replace?

The question with most wood products is do we refinish or replace?

Whether it is wood cabinets, floors or furniture you can choose to refinish and retain the beautiful wood look and grain or cover it with paint to create an entirely new piece.

When I started designing, it was almost sacrilege to even suggest painting any wood surface.

Back in the early 90s people were obsessed with their oak; they attached it to everything and the more oak a person had (it seemed) the more affluent they thought they were.

They would brag about their oak feature walls and solid oak cabinets and flooring like it was some sort of rare treasure. How they would cringe knowing that today most of that type of décor is considered an eye sore and is usually removed or covered up!

When the 90’s ended, and the new millennium dawned, clients started realizing that there were other beautiful species of wood in the world that could be used such as walnut, Sapele, hickory, pecan and a wide selection of exotic pieces such as tigerwood and cork which gave high colour, contrast and personality to a room.

I remember finishing a lottery home which had custom cherry cabinets and while greeting people who were viewing the home I met an old timer who accused me of ‘cheaping out’ on the cabinetry because I hadn’t used oak!

There are times that the borderline between hysterical laughter and having flames shoot out of my eyes is a fine line indeed.

Different species of wood have unique characteristics; Sapele and Teak show a very linear, straight grain where Walnut and Ash are known for their gracious curves and strong colour patterns.

I was showing a property yesterday which still had original Teak doors and trim, the home was built in 1962 and I was admiring the subtle glow and grain of the Teak while my client was already verbalizing a want to paint them to make them look updated!

Every person has their own eye for what is beautiful.

When considering the finish and staining of any wood product it is good to educate yourself on grain pattern and porosity of the product.

Maple has a much tighter surface than oak and will not accept colour the same way. All wood requires specialized preparation and will take coating in different ways so be sure to know your wood before you apply any sort of finish or colouring.

The more natural a product is to its finished colour, the more it will be susceptible to fading or changing colour with exposure to light and oxidization.

In the design world we call this ‘patina’ which is just a fancy word for wood changing colour.

If a product is a light colour (oak, maple) and has been stained to a dark hue, it will be protected by UV inhibitors and will change colour less dramatically than an already dark product (walnut, tigerwood) which has a clear coat applied.

Aren’t you thankful that we are in 2018 and we don’t have to succumb to the 90’s religion of never being able to paint an oak-panelled wall?

Kim Wyse is a Central Alberta freelance designer. Find her on facebook at ‘Kim Wyse Associate Royal Lepage Tamarack Trail Realty.’

Previous story
Don’t gaslight victims of sexual assault
Next story
Remembering the spring of 1951

Just Posted

UPDATE: School bus collision near Sylvan Lake

No injuries to the eight children but the driver of a pickup had to be extricated

UPDATE: Emergency Services clearing out smoke of ATB Building

No ill effects or incidents during response to structure fire.

Gordie MacKeeman and his Rhythm Boys head to City April 13th

Presented by the Central Music Festival Society, the show runs at the Elks

Toronto’s Taylor Knox heads to Red Deer April 26th to play Bo’s

Gifted performer’s show features tune from LOVE record

Lindsay Thurber High School presents Thurber’s Got Talent

Red Deer students will be showcasing their skills tonight

WATCH: City of Red Deer rolls out Green Carts

Carts could help reduce residential waste by 35 per cent

UPDATE: Accident on Hwy. 11A involves school bus

No injuries to the 8 children but the pickup driver had to be extricated with undetermined injuries

Tom Cochrane reworks lyrics to honour Humboldt Broncos

Tom Cochrane reworks “Big League” lyrics to honour Humboldt Broncos

CEO Zuckerberg apologizes for Facebook’s privacy failures

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is testifying before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees

Horgan calls Alberta’s move to raise gas prices in B.C. ‘provocative’

Premier John Horgan says he’s concerned and surprised about Alberta’s latest move in an escalating pipeline feud

‘It’s past a nightmare:’ Father of Humboldt crash survivor recalls carnage

A bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos hockey team crashed into a truck en route to Nipawin for a game Friday night killing 15

Seventh murder charge laid against alleged Toronto serial killer

Bruce McArthur now charged with seven counts of first-degree murder

Feds keep quiet on Trans Mountain pipeline plan

Cabinet held an emergency meeting Tuesday evening in Ottawa to deal with Kinder Morgan’s decision to slow work

VIDEO: Canadian Star Wars fan builds rideable starfighter

A Nova Scotia ‘Star Wars’ fan builds rideable, two-metre-tall TIE starfighter from scrap

Most Read