What is a goal? Seriously

If you want to set goals that you can achieve set SMART goals

This may seem like a silly question, but we still see poor goal setting all the time at 360 Fitness from new members coming in and it’s not as easy as you think to set proper goals.

And that makes it even harder to achieve them.

Ok, first things first – let’s actually start with what is NOT a goal…

“I want to lose weight.”

“I want to feel better.”

“I want to tone up.”

What’s wrong with these, you ask? They’re not specific to start with. They’re just kind of an idea. If you want to set goals that you can achieve set SMART goals.

S-specific – “I want to lose 10lbs, 5% body fat and fit back into my old size six jeans.”

M-measurable. There should be no doubt whether or not you reached your goals. You could measure by weight you want to lift, clothing size, inches, etc.

A-attainable. Make sure you’re not setting yourself up for failure! Not too hard, not too easy.

R-relevant. Must meet your individual needs and your WHY.

T-timely. Give yourself a deadline. “I will accomplish this by May 1st.”

Take 15 minutes and write down your SMART goals.

Example: “I will lose 10lbs and/or 5 per cent body fat and fit back into my size six jeans by May 1st.

“I will do this by coming to 360 Fitness three times per week, doing two home workouts per week, drinking half my body weight in ounces of water per day, eating protein with every meal and eating no less than five servings of veggies per day.”

This may seem super simple but it’s not. It’s always easy to just make broad outcome based goals but to connect them with behavior and action is the hard part.

I cannot stress enough how important goal setting is! I have goals. Our personal trainers at 360 Fitness have goals. Our clients have goals. Always aim to be better!

There are two types of goals: outcome goals and behavior goals.

In the example, the first sentence is your OUTCOME goal and the second sentence is your BEHAVIOR goal. You should have both, but your focus should be more on the behaviour goals. The outcome (end goal) comes when the right behaviors are practiced consistently!

I hope this makes sense! Spend a little time on this, then let me know your SMART GOALS!

Jack Wheeler is a personal trainer and the owner if 360 Fitness in Red Deer.

Previous story
It could have happened anywhere. It happened in Saskatchewan

Just Posted

UPDATE: School bus collision near Sylvan Lake

No injuries to the eight children but the driver of a pickup had to be extricated

UPDATE: Emergency Services clearing out smoke of ATB Building

No ill effects or incidents during response to structure fire.

Gordie MacKeeman and his Rhythm Boys head to City April 13th

Presented by the Central Music Festival Society, the show runs at the Elks

Toronto’s Taylor Knox heads to Red Deer April 26th to play Bo’s

Gifted performer’s show features tune from LOVE record

Lindsay Thurber High School presents Thurber’s Got Talent

Red Deer students will be showcasing their skills tonight

WATCH: City of Red Deer rolls out Green Carts

Carts could help reduce residential waste by 35 per cent

UPDATE: Accident on Hwy. 11A involves school bus

No injuries to the 8 children but the pickup driver had to be extricated with undetermined injuries

Tom Cochrane reworks lyrics to honour Humboldt Broncos

Tom Cochrane reworks “Big League” lyrics to honour Humboldt Broncos

CEO Zuckerberg apologizes for Facebook’s privacy failures

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is testifying before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees

Horgan calls Alberta’s move to raise gas prices in B.C. ‘provocative’

Premier John Horgan says he’s concerned and surprised about Alberta’s latest move in an escalating pipeline feud

‘It’s past a nightmare:’ Father of Humboldt crash survivor recalls carnage

A bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos hockey team crashed into a truck en route to Nipawin for a game Friday night killing 15

Seventh murder charge laid against alleged Toronto serial killer

Bruce McArthur now charged with seven counts of first-degree murder

Feds keep quiet on Trans Mountain pipeline plan

Cabinet held an emergency meeting Tuesday evening in Ottawa to deal with Kinder Morgan’s decision to slow work

VIDEO: Canadian Star Wars fan builds rideable starfighter

A Nova Scotia ‘Star Wars’ fan builds rideable, two-metre-tall TIE starfighter from scrap

Most Read