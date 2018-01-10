What I learned about fitness from my puppy

Puppies know best when it comes to fitness

Fitness and health are simple – super simple. Really.

They honestly are. Fitness and health are straightforward, simple and have not changed in thousands of years in spite of what so many authors want to tell you.

If you ever want to see this in an honest, un-encumbered way, get a puppy.

If I could be more like my puppy, life would be so easy and I would be crazy fit!

Our puppy is only 13 weeks old, and he already knows all of the key facts for being fit and healthy, and has zero bad habits. Ok, he has a few bad habits, like pooping in the middle of the dining room – we are working on that one! And don’t recommend chewing clothing, teddy bears and lego bricks. Yes – we have learned to keep that stuff above nose height now.

Here’s what our puppy knows.

Water. Puppy knows that you drink water all the time, all day long. After every run, you drink water.

With any meal, water. Many times during the day, when walking near the dish, you have some water. He never, ever complains about it being ‘just’ water.

If it is kept clean and filled, he has lots. He doesn’t drink coffee, tea, milk, energy drinks or pop – just water. See? I told you, my puppy is a genius.

Exercise. Puppy understands that you exercise every single day.

Period. In fact, three or four times a day. Not so much to over do it, or cause pain or damage, but definitely enough to get a workout in. Some of it slow and curious, some of it super fast and some of it with plyometrics (jumping and tricks). Not only does this help with the next few points, but it is FUN!

Eat well. Fine, partly we get some credit for this, because we only feed our puppy the good stuff – no fillers, garbage or things dogs (or people) shouldn’t eat like chemicals, artificial flavours, colours etc.

But puppy knows that you eat often. Not too much so that you are really full (he is always hungry it seems) but enough to support a growing healthy body.

No distractions during dinner either. Pup doesn’t watch TV or play on the phone, eating time is for eating and chewing properly, followed by a drink of water.

Rest. Puppy has reminded us that getting to bed every night around 11, and getting up crisply at 7:30 a.m. for exercise is the way to go! After a particularly big walk, a nap is a great idea, in fact, several per day is recommended. OK, fine, he is a young puppy and as adults we don’t need quite that many naps.

I don’t know about you, but if I tripled my body weight in four weeks, I would be tired, too. Still, it applies. If you want your body to regenerate from exercise, run optimally, heal well, avoid sickness and support you, then enough sleep is a requirement.

Going to the bathroom is important.

Puppy might be learning where to do this specifically, but he does understand that, when you gotta go, you gotta go! I know lots of people, myself included, that are often too busy to take time to pee and just hold it.

Not cool. I also know people that eat poorly and as a result, hardly ever poop. Also not cool.

There are lots of ways to help with that, and honestly, you need to have a good ‘movement’ every day. Puppy says two or three, but we disagree on that one for humans.

Snuggle and cuddle. OK, so maybe this isn’t necessarily a fitness thing, but for sure a few hugs are great for overall health! I recommend you hug your friends, family and people who need one. It’s good medicine, it really is.

Scott McDermott is a personal trainer and owner of Best Body Fitness in Sylvan Lake.

Previous story
January marks Alzheimer awareness month
Next story
Dreaming of weddings in the bleak midwinter

Just Posted

January marks Alzheimer Awareness Month

Officials are working hard to reduce any stigma surrounding the condition

RCMP hosts Victim Services information event this weekend

Community members can volunteer with Red Deer RCMP Victim Services Unit

Maskwacis RCMP seek help locating missing First Nations youth

Police say 15-year-old Qunechra Okeynan-Louis went missing on Monday at about 9 p.m.

Community safety the largest investment in the operating budget

Council begins day one of operating budget deliberations

ASIRT clears RCMP officers in Red Deer fatality

No criminal charges will stem from this incident

WATCH: Blood donors help save six-year-old Brielle Robichaud’s life

Family encourages Red Deerians to donate blood in 2018

‘Keep the coffee out of your rectum and in your cup’

Gwyneth Paltrow’s natural lifestyle website Goop is now recommending a do-it-yourself coffee enema

Bannon out as chairman of Breitbart News, loses radio show

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is out at Breitbart News after public break with President Donald Trump

James Franco’s says allegations he’s heard aren’t accurate

The New York Times has canceled a public event with James Franco days after the Golden Globe winner was accused of sexual misconduct.

Protest against Tim Hortons planned across Ontario today

Labour organizations across Ontario are holding rallies today to protest the actions some Tim Hortons franchises have taken

Rescuers save 100-plus finches found in foreclosed Ottawa home

More than 100 finches rescued from foreclosed home in Ottawa

Canada launches global trade complaint against U.S.

Canada launches global trade complaint vs U.S. over use of duties

Oprah in 2020? Friends send mixed messages on her future

Gayle King: ‘She loves this country … but I don’t think she’s actively considering it at this time’

Flu cases spike across Canada, signaling peak of epidemic: experts

The dominant influenza A strain is H3N2, which tends to infect seniors in greater numbers

Most Read