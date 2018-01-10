Vibrant purple is back in a big way for 2018

For those of you who crave the return of a simpler time and to those of you stuck in the 70’s who have not yet replaced that purple toilet and tub in your retro basement; I give you Pantones colour of the year for 2018….Ultra Violet!

Be prepared to see this arty colour fill décor stores and dominate clothing and fabric offerings this year as we embrace our inner groovy with this far out colour.

Embracing the mysteries of the universe and reaching out to every star gazer, this muted, deeply supported purple is the shade just before a sky turns indigo and the stars come out to shine.

That very satisfying shade of eyeshadow we all have in the bottom of our make up case which is only brought out on special evenings or, our favorite pair of pajamas in that vibrant purple that we might not be brave enough to wear out in the world.

Oddly enough, this hue is a satisfying wall colour.

Normally I would caution away from painting a room such a big colour but this one would be a restful and calming tone to have on any walls and would look vivid and sharp in a bathroom or laundry room next to white fixtures.

This colour has long been employed to soothe and calm and is associated with fragrant lavender which is a known relaxant.

Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Colour Institute describes this celestial colour like this:

“Enigmatic purples have also long been symbolic of counterculture, unconventionality, and artistic brilliance. Musical icons Prince, David Bowie, and Jimi Hendrix brought shades of Ultra Violet to the forefront of western pop culture as personal expressions of individuality.

“Nuanced and full of emotion, the depth of PANTONE 18-3838 Ultra Violet symbolizes experimentation and non-conformity, spurring individuals to imagine their unique mark on the world, and push boundaries through creative outlets.”

Nuanced, full of emotion, Prince!

What a delicious and delightful colour to introduce to your home in 2018. New fabrics to play with and of course when you are talking purple it goes hand in hand with velvet as the warm texture and intense colour are like peanut butter and grape jelly.

I was at a dealership the other day and I saw a Jeep tricked out in the most luminous, deeply metallic purple I had ever seen – it was gorgeous, and I couldn’t stop staring at it.

Since I am not in the market for a new purple vehicle, I will have to introduce this colour into my life in more creative, less expensive ways.

This is your year, your 2018. This is the year you tear the top off conservation and give your home a little dose of majesty. This shade of purple is absolutely gorgeous when replicated in a reflective or metallic finish (like the drool worthy jeep) and you will find a deep amount of satisfaction and joy in just looking into its depths.

Unlike the colours of the past which have been greens and blues, this is a shade I can’t wait to jump on board with and sail into the cosmos on an ocean of Ultra Violet Velvet, or possibly a groovy shade of nail polish – maybe I’ll revive that purple eyeshadow I’ve been saving for my next disco party.

Kim Wyse is a Central Alberta freelance designer. Fin her on facebook at ‘Ask a Realtor/Ask a Designer’.