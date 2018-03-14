Turning negative feelings into positive outcomes

You can either let negative emotions run your life or you can use them as traffic signs

No one likes the experience of feeling negative emotions.

Whether it’s stress, uneasiness, unhappiness or disappointment – it just feels bad.

And it’s supposed to. Hear me out.

You see, negative emotions serve a purpose in our lives. They are a CALL TO ACTION.

When you feel those negative emotions coming up, carefully evaluate what they are occurring around. What is causing you to feel that way?

Negative emotions are there to drive you do something differently in life. If you sit in your negative emotions and do nothing, they will linger. If you take action toward changing the situation, you can exchange the negative feelings for positive ones.

Let’s look at an example.

People often come to 360 Fitness or join a gym with negative emotions around their bodies. They avoid mirrors, having their partners see them unclothed, or they feel a general need to cover up.

There can be shame, disappointment, self-doubt, or an array of other negative emotions.

If nothing is done to change that body image, do you think those negative emotions will go away? No. No they will keep bothering you like that annoying mosquito that won’t leave you alone.

But if that person takes action…if they walk through our doors, engage in our awesomely supportive community, change their eating and ultimately, change their bodies, will those negative emotions change? You bet!

You can see it clearly when you look at before and after photos of people who have transformed their bodies. You can see the obvious difference in the before photo and the pride and confidence in the after photo – such an incredible thing to observe!

Of course, negative emotions appear around every area of our lives. The key is tuning into them, understanding that they are calling you to action, identifying the action you need to take to change the negative emotions, and finally, taking action!

Tap into those negative feelings you’re experiencing in any area of life. This may seem super scary to confront these upfront and in your face but trust me that fear is only temporary.

And the joy of getting these feelings off your chest and turning it into positive action will leave you with a LIFETIME of joy and a feeling of accomplishment.

You can either let negative emotions run your life or you can use them as traffic signs that help guide you to where you ultimately want to be.

What call to action are they giving you? Are they telling you to start taking care of your health?

Are they telling you to review your relationships around you and to start to separate away from the toxic ones and pull you towards the positive people in your life.

Are they telling you to put your head down, focus and strive for that new job, that promotion or to talk to that cute new person in the office? The amazing thing is that it’s your choice. They don’t control you, you control them so always remember that.

Once you conquer your fear, the opportunities are endless and you will thank yourself for taking action.

You’ve got this. I believe in you.

Jack Wheeler is a personal trainer and the owner of 360 Fitness in Red Deer.