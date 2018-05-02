Spring has finally sprung

It’s finally time to break out the dresses and t-shirts as Spring is finally here. After a long and arduous winter, it was tough for many Albertans to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

With cold winds and consistent snow, it’s a nice treat to see these double digit temperatures. We’ve now reached that time where you can open your window a crack before going to bed without catching pneumonia in the morning. It’s also an okay time to grab that ice cream cone on your lunch break, but — let’s be honest — a lot of us still have ice cream in the minuses too.

This is also the time of year when concerts, markets and festivals come about, providing ample entertainment for people looking to get out of the house and indulge in the outdoors. With this warmer weather also comes rodeo season, a fun time for many Albertans. It’s also a nice prelude to the big Canadian Finals Rodeo coming to Red Deer October 30th to November 4th.

Opening later this month and celebrating nearly 50 years is The Market at Red Deer, Red Deer’s bustling vendor-driven market. The market will be open Saturdays beginning May 19th, which is another great way for people to get outside and enjoy some local shopping. Items include fresh fruits and veggies, jewellery, clothing and more.

Spring, however, can also be a time where allergies can creep up with the increase of pollen in the air.

There is just something to say about feeling those warmer temperatures after a cold and harsh winter. It’s a great way for many people to get outside and enjoy the fresh air.

Too many times we are all stuck inside doing our day jobs only to go inside again to workout or just sit on the couch and be lazy.

Now is really a good time to get outside and enjoy the fresh air. Whether you have an hour lunch break or not, getting outside is proven to be good for the mind, body and soul. Just a brisk walk around the block can do so much for one’s mental well-being.

Soon, Summer will be here, along with that blistering heat that may send some hoping for wintertime again. But for now, let’s breathe in that nice, fresh air and roll those windows down as we head to work. Get out there and enjoy that sunshine!