Simplicity is the new elegance

As one of the millions who woke up early Saturday morning to watch the Royal Wedding, I’m sure I shared a sleepy afternoon when the realization that waking up at 4 a.m. wasn’t the best decision.

It was a long-standing tradition for me and I’m glad that I set my alarm so that I could see a small piece of history as it happened.

The wedding was beautiful, sweet and in some ways surprising as elements were added to the ceremony which honored the bride’s heritage, something I’m sure that raised a few British eyebrows! The overall theme of the wedding was simplicity which in my opinion defines elegance.

I feel that in our current time, simplicity is a necessary and bold choice for people who want the most elegant interior for their homes.

Gone are the days of opulence and over decorating, now it is the calm retreat and soothing minimalist interiors which are being forecast in the design world. We have heard less is more for ages but right now it absolutely is. The simplicity in the bride’s dress, hair and makeup was beautifully refreshing, like looking at a clear lake and seeing only soft ripples and light reflection.

I think more people could take a lesson in what elegance truly looks like from watching clips or looking at pictures from May 19th.

We have FAR too much noise in our world and clutter and distraction. Interior design is moving away from our homes being show cases to display every knick and knack we own and is inviting us to create serene spaces where we can relax and unwind at the end of a heavy day. The more minimalist you keep a space, the more relaxing it is and the easier it is to focus on the task. I was dining in a beautiful space in Vegas when I noticed that there was nothing on the walls and that the whole restaurant was painted an off-white which blended meticulously with the table linens and furniture upholstery.

I remember being very interested in this interior and asked the host about it. He said that the interior was specifically designed (or not designed) to bring the focus to the food which was of course extremely colourful and flavourful. It was almost like a purposeful sensory deprivation to help push focus towards the amazing creations of the chef. I found this concept fascinating.

When you are looking at designing a space, be very clear in the role you want that space to play. Search out photos and images of things you want and see if they apply to the space you are creating. If you have a beautiful view or outstanding architectural features, then let those shine and minimalize the décor in the rest of the room. Choose one focal piece and let the rest of the space sit quietly and support that focal point.

Simplicity may be the most exciting thing some people have heard in a long while as it really takes the pressure off some people who struggle to put décor together. To all those people I have met over the years who lament about not being able to decorate, I tell you now that you are off the hook! Keep things simple, it is the new elegance.

Kim Wyse is a Central Alberta freelance designer. Find her on facebook at ‘Kim Wyse Associate Royal Lepage Tamarack Trail Realty’.