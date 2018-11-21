Remembering our wonderful friend and co-worker

This has been a tough couple of weeks for the team at the Red Deer Express newspaper as we lost one of our own, Emma Roe.

She passed away last week and it has affected us all.

Her funeral was held today and brought together many people who knew her.

Emma worked in the creative department at the Express and has put together our newspaper along with other newspapers in the Black Press group in Central Alberta for many years, but she was much more than just an incredible employee. She was so passionate about not only what she did but the people in this office. She lit up the room when she came in to work. She was such a happy woman, full of so much life and hilarious too.

When somebody sneezed, you can bet that every time there would be a ‘bless you!’ shouted out. It was Emma. Now when someone sneezes, we are reminded of the wonderful presence she had each and every day in our office.

It really is the simple things in life that are the most extraordinary and Emma made all of those simple moments extraordinary.

Even when she was having a bad day, you would never know as she was full of such life and compassion. She made it easy to come to work.

It’s not an easy job to put together an entire newspaper. It’s like one big puzzle, but Emma made the pieces fit together perfectly.

And her sense of humour will live on forever. One year, not everybody could make it to the annual Express Christmas photoshoot, so Emma did her best to Photoshop that missing person into the photo to have them included and you would never know!

She tackled everything that came her way with what seemed like ease.

One of the Black Press’ newest products Prairie Living Magazine – The Heart of Alberta, was another item put onto Emma’s plate, and boy did she ever tackle that project with drive, passion and an incredible eye for the entire creative side of that project.

Death is an interesting thing as it makes you stop and realize that sometimes we don’t have as much time as we thought we had on this earth and that sometimes things can change in the blink of an eye.

We were all in shock when we heard of her passing. She was just so young to pass away at this time.

That is why it’s so important in life to not sweat the small stuff. It’s so important to realize what you have right in front of you and to do the things you set out to do right now – not tomorrow, not the next day, not in a year from now but right now.

Emma was so much to so many people and we will miss her greatly, but her spirit and the passion she had for her work will live on forever.