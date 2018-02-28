Lots to explore in the world of light fixtures

The lighter and brighter the materials, the more light reflection

I haven’t been on a lighting shopping excursion in a while and yesterday I had the opportunity to shop for a new client before meeting my old colleagues for a three-hour lunch! Sometimes you must kick back and enjoy some girl time with good food and lots of gossip!

I was talking about lighting, wasn’t I?

When you are showing property, you see so many truly ugly lights, I can’t lie or make this statement less harsh – some of them are awful!

Dated and dusty, they can give a room the look of abandonment or they can wow a space if used correctly. The new trends in fixtures are extremely satisfying and cover a broad spectrum of finishes other than pewter and black.

Lighting is curvy and retro sexy, mid-century modern drums and pillowed shades are showing off their sass in a wide selection of materials including linen, hammered metals, wicker and clear acrylic.

The trend of mid-century modern and art deco lighting brings a strong geometric shape to any room and can often be a bold statement all on its own.

The lighter and brighter the materials (metal vs. acrylic for example), the more light reflection and less visual impact it makes in a space.

You can therefore use a larger fixture than you probably think when choosing a fixture if you pick one with less visual impact.

LED lighting is hot right now!

Actually, compared to halogens, LED is very cool and extremely energy efficient.

The variety and style of these bulbs ranges from fairy light pins on wire to large spotlight type bulbs. It is the first lighting source that has been incorporated into décor other than just hanging from the ceiling as it can be used embedded into any sort of material from wood to tile.

Colours and varying brightness can make for a bold statement or a hidden away feature to accent any part of your home. I have seen them embedded into backsplash tile and run along baseboards to feature beautiful hardwood.

When you think you want a light fixture, think bigger.

I have spent many hours working with clients and gently coaxing them into a larger fixture than they originally chose, and the results have always been satisfying and surprisingly fun!

Often, we have a hard time placing a light into the space and will tend to chose a smaller item when a larger, more dramatic one would better suit the space.

Go big and then go home and enjoy your gorgeous new, oversized light!

If you are searching for lighting, go with an open mind and look at the steam punk trends, the Edison filament bulbs and don’t forget to check out the chandeliers made of animal antlers and bones!

You will have a sore neck from walking around a well-appointed lighting store with your chin in the air as you peruse the new and funky world of lighting.

The choices are beyond stunning and the creative energy that has gone into the lighting world in the past few years will delight you. Now, lighting offers a more decorative element than ever before with unlimited finishes, endless accessorizing and exquisite details for every room in your home.

Kim Wyse is a Central Alberta freelance designer. Find her on facebook at ‘Ask a Realtor/Ask a Designer’.