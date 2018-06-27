“I love change!” – said no one ever

People are truly terrified of change and of the unknown

You want results.

That extra 15, 25, or even 50 pounds should have been gone…like…yesterday, right?

You want to be pain-free but getting off the couch or out of the desk chair seems near impossible?

We all want a better body, to be healthier, to live longer.

But we don’t want to put in the work to get there. Even worse, CHANGE IS SCARY!

In order to lose weight, manage pain, get stronger, perform better and alter your body/health in whatever way aligns with your goals, change must happen. And if you’re not mentally ready for it, it’s not the time to try to change. You have to be very mentally aware and focused if you are going to make life-altering changes.

Every now and then, I sit down with someone who just isn’t ready. I know it in my heart when I see it. I totally get it and it’s way easier to see it from my side than the client sometimes since I see the success all day everyday here at the gym.

Here’s another funny thing about change…

Sometimes friends and family often don’t like it when YOU change! It makes THEM uncomfortable!

It’s a bizarre concept that I see all the time. We’ve had members whose friends and family members have become very negative about their transformation and positive habits. Sometimes it’s just a look, other times it’s a snide remark, some will even tell the successful person that they look SICK when they simply look fit and healthy.

Bringing down the successful person seems to make the other person feel better.

But the truth is that the negative person wishes so badly that they were able to commit to change the way their friend has.

If you’ve committed to change or you’re considering it, I think it’s important to know what to expect.

If you’re ready to embrace change, we suggest you commit to yourself, to a loved one and to a co-worker or friend. Get them all on board and build a support team around you. That way, the change will come easier and you will have positive reinforcement behind you.

You can do this!

Jack Wheeler is a personal trainer and the owner of 360 Fitness in Red Deer.