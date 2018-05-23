How getting fit can actually boost your bank account

Often people fail to invest in themselves for fitness training

You probably don’t hear much about how getting fit seriously helps you save money!

Often people fail to invest in themselves for fitness training because they simply see it as an expense.

First of all, investing in your health absolutely must be a priority! There’s no use in having more money in the bank if you’re unable to enjoy it to the max because of pain, being overweight, immobility, weakness, and so on.

You either spend a little money on your health now while you can, or a lot later trying to play catch up.

But back to the main point.

Here are some things you may not have considered …

Getting fit and healthy saves you money in the following ways:

• You’ll be preparing more food at home, so your dollar will stretch much further!

• When you do go out, you’ll likely get two servings out of each meal! That drastically reduces your cost per serving!

• You’ll be cutting out expensive coffee drinks and alcohol for the most part. It’s easy to save hundreds of dollars per month if either of these are a regular habit.

• You’ll buy more of what you need at the grocery store and less of what you want (junk) – no more wasteful grocery spending!

• You’ll learn how to prepare multi-serving recipes that stretch a long way for a family or for multiple meals.

• You’ll save money by not having to fork over the expense for injury rehab, physio when you could have fixed it before the problem got worse and those expensive days to the specialist where you need to take a day off and drive to a different city.

• You’ll save so much money by skipping “quick fix” infomercial gadgets, crash diets and useless space tech exercise equipment because you will know better and your solution is already there.

As you can see, you can literally save hundreds of dollars each month by committing to your health and fitness! I hope this new perspective is helpful for you.

Jack Wheeler is a personal trainer and the owner of 360 Fitness in Red Deer.

Previous story
A closer look at mortgage terminology

Just Posted

Friends of Foes in town with release of new single

A new CD is expected late this year

Red Deer RCMP, Emergency Services and school divisions collaborate on training

Training exercise focused on multiple aspects of dealing with an active assailant

Red Deer RCMP arrest wanted man in drug investigation

Five people face 52 Criminal Code charges related to drug trafficking and weapons

Vehicle crashes into downtown dollar store

Details of cause unknown at this time

Ellis Bird Farm kicks off 2018 season

Several events help Central Albertans experience biodiversity

WATCH: Hundreds come out to Red Deer Farmer’s Market

Market runs until October

No suitors emerge for pipeline project stake as Kinder Morgan deadline looms

Analysts and observers remain perplexed by Finance Minister Bill Morneau’s comment last week that “plenty of investors would be interested in taking on this project”.

Energy wells plugged as Hawaii’s volcano sends lava nearby

A spike in gas levels could prompt a mass evacuation in Hawaii

Trump seethes over Russia probe, calls for end to ‘SPYGATE’

“SPYGATE could be one of the biggest political scandals in history!” Trump said on Twitter

Philip Roth, fearless and celebrated author, dies at 85

Literary agent Andrew Wylie said Roth died Tuesday night of congestive heart failure.

Pipeline more important than premiers meeting: Notley

“Canada has to work for all Canadians, that’s why we’re fighting for the pipeline”

Canadian government spending tens of millions on Facebook ads

From January 2016 to March 2018, feds spent more than $24.4 million on Facebook and Instagram ads

B.C. sues Alberta over bill that could ‘turn oil taps off’

Lawsuit is the latest move in the two provinces’ ongoing feud over the Kinder Morgan pipeline

Liberal government introduces measures to update Canada’s family laws

Justice officials say there have not been substantial updates to federal family laws in 20 years

Most Read