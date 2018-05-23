How getting fit can actually boost your bank account

Often people fail to invest in themselves for fitness training

You probably don’t hear much about how getting fit seriously helps you save money!

Often people fail to invest in themselves for fitness training because they simply see it as an expense.

First of all, investing in your health absolutely must be a priority! There’s no use in having more money in the bank if you’re unable to enjoy it to the max because of pain, being overweight, immobility, weakness, and so on.

You either spend a little money on your health now while you can, or a lot later trying to play catch up.

But back to the main point.

Here are some things you may not have considered …

Getting fit and healthy saves you money in the following ways:

• You’ll be preparing more food at home, so your dollar will stretch much further!

• When you do go out, you’ll likely get two servings out of each meal! That drastically reduces your cost per serving!

• You’ll be cutting out expensive coffee drinks and alcohol for the most part. It’s easy to save hundreds of dollars per month if either of these are a regular habit.

• You’ll buy more of what you need at the grocery store and less of what you want (junk) – no more wasteful grocery spending!

• You’ll learn how to prepare multi-serving recipes that stretch a long way for a family or for multiple meals.

• You’ll save money by not having to fork over the expense for injury rehab, physio when you could have fixed it before the problem got worse and those expensive days to the specialist where you need to take a day off and drive to a different city.

• You’ll save so much money by skipping “quick fix” infomercial gadgets, crash diets and useless space tech exercise equipment because you will know better and your solution is already there.

As you can see, you can literally save hundreds of dollars each month by committing to your health and fitness! I hope this new perspective is helpful for you.

Jack Wheeler is a personal trainer and the owner of 360 Fitness in Red Deer.