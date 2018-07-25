Guilt has no place with food

It takes lots of mindset work to break habits and to form new ones

As you might imagine, we, like many people who work in the fitness industry or just like lots of our clients, have had to overcome mindset issues around food.

If you’ve ever experienced guilt around food, this message is for you.

We understand. We know what it’s like to beat yourself up for eating that piece of cake or for eating junk food all weekend. I know what it’s like to wake up bloated and full of regret. Even myself, as a personal trainer by trade and running three personal training studios, I know what it’s like to judge myself and my inability to make the ‘right choices’ 100% of the time.

We ALL fall into the trap sometimes.

And I’m here to tell you today that it does you no good for several reasons:

1. You can’t undo what you’ve just eaten anyway

2. Shame and guilt make you actually feel worse, which can increase cravings, and create a negative spiral in your eating habits

3. Beating yourself up increases stress hormones, which store body fat and increase cravings

4. You can create chronic stress or even eating disorders when you place guilt and shame around food.

5. The cycle starts, breaks, repeats and this goes on forever – ring a bell?

Here’s the thing – make choices based on your goals, how you want to feel after eating, and how healthful you desire to be.

When you get off track (as we all do), move on. No guilt. No blaming or shaming. No negative self-talk. Now I know this sounds all good and easy, it’s not. It takes lots of mindset work and lots of practice to break old habits and to form new ones.

But it’s SO incredibly worth it. And it takes way longer to join a gym, work out non stop for no results, hate your relationship with food and stress about this for eternity. You will need to put in some work upfront and it will pay off in spades down the road.

You can change your trajectory with the very next meal. It’s really that simple. Focus on what you CAN control and let the rest fall off your shoulders.

If nutritional support, coaching, awesome workouts and accountability are something you need then be honest with yourself and look outside the traditional purchases for fitness like the info-mercial gadget or the big box gym membership you loathe using so much you wont be going (again) in four months.

Take a look around at hiring a coach, a personal trainer or starting fresh with a game plan.

You can do this, I believe in you!

Jack Wheeler is a personal trainer and the owner of 360 Fitness in Red Deer.

