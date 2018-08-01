Finding dream elements for your home

We all have a wish list for our dream home; that ‘what if’ list that would be part of our lives if money and location weren’t objects. Some of us would live ocean-side with panoramic views while others would tuck themselves away in a home in the trees and mountains keeping warm by a cozy fire.

The wish list ranges from a chef’s kitchen to a glorious bathroom with a tub big enough for more than one or maybe an outdoor hot tub to sit and relax and take in the sights.

In my perfect world, in my ‘when I win the lottery fantasy’, I am sitting somewhere near the ocean on the western coast of Canada watching the tide recede.

The deck is large and private and has a luxurious outdoor hot tub and outdoor fireplace.

I want an authentic wood-burning fireplace to enjoy the crackle but haven’t yet worked out how the wood will get into the fireplace if I’m sitting in the water – details that have to be dreamed through I guess!

Sometimes it takes one or two dream elements to make a house the perfect spot for us, the place we rarely want to leave. It can be the perfect window seat or the right depth of bathtub (this is VERY important!) to the exact kitchen triangle.

Sometimes it’s a quirky corner or interesting architectural feature which captures our heart and other times it is a memory that happens inside a place that makes it dear to our hearts.

I can look back and miss elements of homes I have lived in and realize that I’m more often revelling in the memories of that location or room or place.

The alcove in our kitchen in my home growing up was a wonderful feature that my mom covered in white brick but what I am really nostalgic for was the time spent at the stove with her and the welcoming scents drifting out of that place. Also, that is where the fridge was kept so what kid doesn’t spend time there looking for snacks?

If you are dreaming big and budgeting small, it is still possible to have some dream elements in your current home.

Never underestimate the power of a beautiful light fixture or a well-designed tap. You will actually enjoy doing dishes more if you have a fantastic tap at the ready – even if you don’t have a re-designed kitchen!

The relaxation in your room or bath will double if you make the small investment of dimmer lighting to illuminate or shadow your mood. You will notice your pleasure increase if you have something lovely and soft to put your feet on; either a soft area rug or sheepskin will welcome your toes and give you much joy!

It may be about those simple pleasures that can give us those dream home wish list feelings.

Break down even the largest dreams into their elements to see what it is you really enjoy.

I love staying in luxury hotels but when I look at why, it’s really about the bedding so I made an investment in great sheets and incredible pillows and wouldn’t you know? I love sleeping at home just as much as if I were staying at the Plaza in New York.

Kim Wyse is a Central Alberta freelance designer. Find her on facebook at ‘Kim Wyse Associate Royal Lepage Tamarack Trail Realty’.