A quick review of the mortgage process

It’s not that scary at all really now is it?

It is always nice to know what to expect before you head into a new situation and applying for a mortgage is no exception. This week we are going to take a quick look at what to expect and what you should bring to make the process silky smooth.

Choose your professional – your home is likely to be the largest purchase you will ever make. It stands to follow that you want to make sure the person helping you is the most qualified.

Referrals from your realtor, home builder, or other professional are a great place to start. Consider asking your friends and family, too. Here are a few things to consider:

• Are they able to explain clearly all aspects of the mortgage? As I have said time and again, there is way more to a mortgage than rate.

• Do they get back to you in a timely manner?

• Are they friendly and professional?

• Do they have a well-written article in the Red Deer Express? (just kidding)

Gather your paperwork – you are going to have to provide all of the documentation at some point so you may as well do so ahead of time.

This will allow your mortgage professional to offer you a solid pre-approval and help you mitigate any problems. Here are the documents you will need.

1. Letter (s) of employment

2. Recent paystub (s)

3. Two most recent Years Notice of Assessments from the CRA

4. 90-day history of any and all accounts you are using to make up the down payment.

5. Void cheque

6. Government issued ID

If you are self-employed you will also need:

1. Twp year’s T1 generals

2. Two year’s financial statements

Specialty documentation you may need depending on your situation:

1. Divorce/separation agreement

2. Bankruptcy discharge documents

3. Proof of debts/collections paid

4. Proof of taxes paid

5. Mortgage statement and offer to purchase on your current home

6. Lease agreements, mortgage statements, property tax bills on any rentals

It should be noted that your lender will ask for all of the above and likely more. If you were lending someone $300,000-plus you would want to make sure all ‘t’s’ were crossed, too.

Apply – it’s finally time to do the application. You are going to be asked a series of questions and your credit is going to be pulled. Here are the credit criteria the lenders are using.

• Two trade lines reporting for two years – a trade line can be a credit card, a line of credit, a vehicle loan but ideally you should have one credit card and the other can be any of the others.

• No late payments

• You are not exceeding 50% of your available credit limit.

• Normal levels of credit Inquiries.

I will tell you that credit cards and mortgages report on your credit bureau so make sure they are both paid on time every month.

Learn the basic terms. Information is abundant these days so it truly is easier than ever to familiarize yourself with mortgage lingo. You are signing a binding contract for a time frame of one to 10 years so taking an hour up front to understand the terms is a good idea.

I promise that your mortgage professional likes it when you ask questions so feel free to ask away.

And there you have it. What to expect from the mortgage process. It’s not that scary at all really now is it?

Pam Pikkert is a mortgage broker with Mortgage Alliance – Regional Mortgage Group in Red Deer.

Previous story
Remember that we all bleed red
Next story
Marijuana – did it cure my neck pain?

Just Posted

Blackfalds RCMP warn of attempts to steal property

This week two males attempted to steal a utility vehicle from a rural property

Tools for Schools program in need of school supplies for students

Supplies will be donated to students across Central Alberta

Smiles Thru Lindsey Foundation hosting a drive-in movie fundraiser

Excitement building as the big event draws closer

Expansions rolling ahead at Red Deer Hospice

Six new rooms will provide care to 100 additional residents each year

Red Deer RCMP warn public about online job scams

Red Deer man applied for a construction job and was asked a fee to process his application

Average Canadian family spends 43% of income on taxes: study

Fraser Institute’s consumer report shows taxes accounting for larger chunk of income each year

Women-owned businesses generate $68,000 less revenue than men’s: survey

When Dionne Laslo-Baker sought a bank loan to expand her burgeoning organic popsicle and freezies business in 2014, she was “shocked” by the feedback she received from one of the bankers.

Hedley frontman’s alleged sex offences case returns to court

Jacob Hoggard faces three sexual assault-related charges will return to a Toronto courtroom this morning.

Climate change likely to cause more sewage leaks, says environment minister

More than one hundred municipal wastewater systems did not report how much raw sewage overflowed from their pipes in 2017.

Priests molested 1,000 children in Pennsylvania, report says

The “real number” of abused children and abusive priests might be higher since some secret church records were lost and some victims never came forward.

Defiant as Trump rages, Omarosa says she won’t be silenced

Manigault Newman declared she will not be silenced by President Donald Trump, remaining defiant as her public feud with her former boss shifted from a war of words to a possible legal battle.

Death toll hits 39 in Italy bridge collapse; blame begins

The collapse of the Morandi Bridge sent dozens of cars and three trucks plunging as much as 45 metres (150 feet) to the ground Tuesday.

Police chiefs call for stricter controls on pill presses to fight opioids

Canada’s police chiefs are urging Ottawa to beef up its fight against the opioid scourge by closely vetting people who import pill presses

Ponoka Traffic Unit investigate scooter incident

A motorcyclist appears to have lost control of her Suzuki scooter on Highway 2 north of Ponoka

Most Read