Karin Adams and her daughter, Catherine, were sentenced for animal cruelty charges relating to animals seized by the BC SPCA from a property near Houston on Aug. 28, 2014. (Contributed photo)

Woman gets jail time for 2015 Alberta animal cruelty case

Catherine Adams, mother Karin, under 20-year ban on owning animals, stemming from 2014 case in B.C.

A longtime animal abuser has been sentenced to jail time after dozens of animals were seized from a home near a small community northeast of Calgary.

Catherine Adams was handed 90 days in jail in a provincial courtroom at Drumheller, Alta., on Friday.

Adams and her mother, Karin, were charged after police found 11 horses, 25 dogs and 17 birds in distress at their home near the village of Hanna, northeast of Calgary, in 2015.

The pair have a long history of animal abuse.

BC SPCA officials seized 16 dogs from their care at a home in Quesnel, B.C., last July.

Karin was found weeks later with eight dogs in terrible condition in a hotel room in Innisfail, Alta., and subsequently charged with impersonating a peace officer and mischief relating to interfering with property.

Both women are under a 20-year ban on owning animals following the seizure of several dogs and horses from a property in Houston, B.C, in 2014. Emaciation, parasite infestation, lack of food, water and medical treatment were among the conditions the animals.

