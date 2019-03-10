Winfield bank robbers crash down wall with picker truck

Eldon Majore received the surprise of his life when he rounded the corner in Winfield last Friday morning.

“There was a big hole in the wall (of the bank),” he said. It got me kind of curious.”

Majore snapped a picture of bank and found out later that police are on the lookout for two men who broke through the wall with a picker truck and then brazenly hauled away the safe.

“They put a picker (truck) through the wall.”

According to a news release from Alberta RCMP the suspects broke into the Alberta Treasury Branch in Winfield at about 3:30 a.m. on march 8.

Police say the suspects smashed the wall using a stolen picker truck.

The safe contained Canadian currency.

The getaway vehicles were a black Dodge pick-up truck and a dark-coloured GMC.

Majore, who is in the process of moving to Winfield from north of Hoadley said his place was broken into recently and the culprits used a pipe wrench on his door handles to gain access. He said he grabbed his rifle and scared them off before they gained access.

He alleged it was the same pick-up truck as was used to break into his place adding that truck had pulled into his brother’s place as well.