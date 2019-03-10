This photo was taken Friday morning after the Alberta Treasury Branch in Winfield was broken into. Photo by Eldon Majore

Winfield bank robbers crash down wall with picker truck

Robbery still under investigation

  • Mar. 10, 2019 1:30 p.m.
  • News

Eldon Majore received the surprise of his life when he rounded the corner in Winfield last Friday morning.

“There was a big hole in the wall (of the bank),” he said. It got me kind of curious.”

Majore snapped a picture of bank and found out later that police are on the lookout for two men who broke through the wall with a picker truck and then brazenly hauled away the safe.

“They put a picker (truck) through the wall.”

According to a news release from Alberta RCMP the suspects broke into the Alberta Treasury Branch in Winfield at about 3:30 a.m. on march 8.

Police say the suspects smashed the wall using a stolen picker truck.

The safe contained Canadian currency.

The getaway vehicles were a black Dodge pick-up truck and a dark-coloured GMC.

Majore, who is in the process of moving to Winfield from north of Hoadley said his place was broken into recently and the culprits used a pipe wrench on his door handles to gain access. He said he grabbed his rifle and scared them off before they gained access.

He alleged it was the same pick-up truck as was used to break into his place adding that truck had pulled into his brother’s place as well.

Previous story
Ponoka Stampede’s Gary ‘Doc’ Harbin passes away
Next story
Mother, young daughter from Edmonton killed in Ethiopian plane crash

Just Posted

BREAKING: Magnitude 4.3 earthquake hits Rocky Mountain House

A second earthquake in six days hits central Alberta

More than 100 come out to Red Deer’s first Women’s March

Theme of inaugural March is women healing communities

Rebels win a big one in stunning comeback victory Friday

Red Deer takes the final playoff spot from Brandon for Eastern Conference

UPDATE: Child Porn charges laid after ICE receives tip from Australia

Lots of charges relating to child sexual exploitation have now been laid against Christopher Juneau

Red Deer RCMP asking for public assistance after armed robbery

The suspects stole a truck and a 68-year-old male was injured in the course of the robbery

SNC-Lavalin’s court loss shifts spotlight to Trudeau’s new attorney general

‘I do regret it happened, clearly, and I have made a commitment to learn from it,’ Trudeau said

Winfield bank robbers crash down wall with picker truck

Robbery still under investigation

Mother, young daughter from Edmonton killed in Ethiopian plane crash

He was one of 18 Canadians killed when an Ethiopian Airlines plane went down shortly after takeoff

‘A matter of principle:’ Family of slain CFL player files lawsuit against bar

The murder trial heard that several players, including Hicks, were celebrating a victory over Winnipeg

Ponoka Stampede’s Gary ‘Doc’ Harbin passes away

Doc lost his five year battle with cancer but was surrounded by friends and family

PMO denies Trudeau was hostile toward Liberal MP Celina Caesar-Chavannes

Caesar-Chavannes described multiple angry conversations with her party’s leader

18 Canadians among 157 people killed in Ethiopian Airlines plane crash

It is not yet clear what caused the crash of new Boeing 737-8 MAX plane shortly after takeoff from Bole Airport

Suspects break into Winfield bank with picker truck and steal safe

Two men used the stolen picker truck to make off with the safe

Notley, Kenney square off on best way to bring more women into politics

Both parties have worked to attract more women as nominees for the upcoming election.

Most Read