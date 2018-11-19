Wetaskiwin RCMP searching for owner of missing urn

Wetaskiwin RCMP are looking for the owner of this blue urn left at the Best Western Wayside Inn in Wetaskiwin. It has the word “BAIER” on the bottom of it. RCMP photo

Police say the small blue urn, with label ‘BAIER’ at the bottom, was handed in recently

Wetaskiwin RCMP are looking for the owner of a small blue urn that was located at the Best Western Wayside Inn.

Police say the urn was handed in at the Wetaskiwin detachment on Nov. 7.

“The urn is blue in colour, has a silver lid and is kept in a navy blue velvet box with a gold clasp,” say police.

The urn has a label with the letter ‘BAIER’ on the bottom.

Wetaskiwin RCMP are attempting to locate the owner of the urn.

