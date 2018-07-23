Westerner Days attendance up from last year by around 3,000

The 2018 Westerner Days Fair & Exposition has concluded with a total of 93,543 visitors, compared to last year’s 90,553. Saturday drew the largest crowd with over 21,000 people going through the gates, followed closely by both Thursday and Friday, with over 20,000 attendees enjoying Central Alberta’s largest summer celebration.

This year saw over 20 off-site events all over Red Deer, which saw thousands of people enjoying pancake breakfasts and charity BBQs.

This year saw 40 chuckwagons competing in the Red Deer Motors North American Pony Chuckwagon Championships. This year’s first place winner after five nights of racing was Reed Rosencrans, sponsored by The Pipe Yard, with a time of 387.58 seconds. In second place overall was John Stott, sponsored by Go Uncle Ben’s RV, at 388.45 seconds. Jack Stott, sponsored by The Home Place, came in third place with 388.73 seconds, and also won the $2,500 Dash For Cash race on the final night of races, with a time of 75.42. Marvin Hubl, sponsored by MNP LLP, finished fourth with a time of 390.87.

Westerner Days guests also saw Marty Maxwell, sponsored by Prairie Water & Equipment Sales, finish first in the chariot races with a final time of 225.50, making him the winner of the Parkland Nursery & Landscape Services Buckle. Bob Leach, sponsored by Ironstone Services, Ohaton, came in second place at 226.43 seconds, while Adam Waldner, sponsored by Caltech Diesel Inc., came in third with a time of 226.80. Allan Bengtson, sponsored by Losness Drilling / Viking Auction Mart, came in fourth overall with a time of 231.29. Finally, the Speedpro Red Deer Best Dressed Buckle was awarded to Jim O’Connor, who was sponsored by Crow Enterprises from Thorsby.

A highlight of the Fair were the two country nights at the TD Main Stage with popular acts such as Aaron Pritchett, Aaron Goodvin, The Washboard Union and River Town Saints.

