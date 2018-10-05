WATCH: Spooky creations make an early appearance at A+ Art Gallery

Local artist Michael Huyzer shows off his exhibition ‘Just a Bunch of Hocus Pocus’ at the A+ Art Gallery. The child-friendly exhibit opens Friday and runs throughout October. Robin Grant/Red Deer Express

Halloween came early to the A+ Art Gallery on Friday.

Local artist Michael Huyzer’s new exhibit, ‘Just a Bunch of Hocus Pocus’, features wacky Halloween art that will delight fans of the spooky celebration.

Huyzer said his art is influenced by popular movies and famous names exploring the subject of Halloween.

“Tim Burton is one of my favourites for Halloween,” he said. “Anything Tim Burton. His movies, The Nightmare Before Christmas. Then we go to the other side, Hocus Pocus, any of those movies that you really enjoyed as a child are my inspiration.”

All of his colourful creations are made from scratch.

He uses everyday household products to make his creations. For his popular giant crow, named Elvira, Huyzer said he used old kitchen blinds and garden fabric, as well as ping pong balls, feathers and an old wicker crane.

The free exhibit runs until Oct. 31st.