Local artist Michael Huyzer shows off his exhibition ‘Just a Bunch of Hocus Pocus’ at the A+ Art Gallery. The child-friendly exhibit opens Friday and runs throughout October. Robin Grant/Red Deer Express

WATCH: Spooky creations make an early appearance at A+ Art Gallery

Local artist Michael Huyzer’s new exhibit celebrates the joy of Halloween

Halloween came early to the A+ Art Gallery on Friday.

Local artist Michael Huyzer’s new exhibit, ‘Just a Bunch of Hocus Pocus’, features wacky Halloween art that will delight fans of the spooky celebration.

Huyzer said his art is influenced by popular movies and famous names exploring the subject of Halloween.

“Tim Burton is one of my favourites for Halloween,” he said. “Anything Tim Burton. His movies, The Nightmare Before Christmas. Then we go to the other side, Hocus Pocus, any of those movies that you really enjoyed as a child are my inspiration.”

All of his colourful creations are made from scratch.

He uses everyday household products to make his creations. For his popular giant crow, named Elvira, Huyzer said he used old kitchen blinds and garden fabric, as well as ping pong balls, feathers and an old wicker crane.

The free exhibit runs until Oct. 31st.

Previous story
Canadians voted for a carbon tax, Trudeau says as provincial blowback grows
Next story
Amber Alert update: The girl has been located safe

Just Posted

Amber Alert update: The girl has been located safe

Police say she was found safe in Northwest Edmonton

Local singer Jamie Woodfin launching campaign to support Ronald McDonald House

Campaign is a part of his ongoing Project WILD experience in Calgary

Singer Jacob Moon plays After the Grind Oct. 24th

Moon’s style is a melding of various musical sensibilities

Students learn the dangers of driving impaired

New MADD Canada video presented at Red Deer schools

Red Deer RCMP apply pressure to repeat offenders with strong police presence downtown

Several people face charges on various crimes

WATCH: Spooky creations make an early appearance at A+ Art Gallery

Local artist Michael Huyzer’s new exhibit celebrates the joy of Halloween

Construction on Gordie Howe International Bridge officially underway

Trudeau says key link between Canada and the United States is officially underway

Canadians voted for a carbon tax, Trudeau says as provincial blowback grows

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister said he was backing off because he could not get Ottawa to promise it wouldn’t force Manitoba to raise the price

Handling of high drivers, border crossers still being ironed out, officials say

Two provinces have not signed funding deals to train officers on detecting drivers who are high

BREAKING: Semi truck hits ditch near Morningside, disrupts traffic on QEII

Emergency crews on scene of a single vehicle incident in the southbound lanes

Expect unpredictable road conditions this long weekend, says ICBC

On average, four people are killed and 650 people are injured in 2,100 crashes in B.C. this weekend

VIDEO: Canadian shrugs off snow, goes waterskiing

Despite some of Alberta and B.C. being hit with snow this week, it was no match for one water-sport enthusiast

Kavanaugh nomination clears procedural hurdle

The U.S. Senate expected to have final vote on Brett Kavanaugh over the weekend

Nobel Peace Prize honours the fight against sexual violence

The Nobel Peace Prize on Friday was awarded to a Congolese doctor and an Iraqi woman

Most Read